GBP/USD: Mildly bid above 1.2450 on Good Friday, focus on US CPI

- GBP/USD registers modest gains as markets are inactive on a Good Friday holiday.
- UK PM Boris Johnson’s departure from ICU, broad US dollar weakness pleased buyers off-late.
- The coronavirus update, Brexit drama continues to offer background music, US CPI awaited.
With the Good Friday off in major global markets, GBP/USD remains modestly changed around 1.2465 during the early day moves. In doing so, the pair seems to cheer the UK PM Johnson’s exit from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) amid a lack of major data/catalysts ahead of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures.
During late-Thursday in the UK, the Tory leader was shifted from the ICU but kept in the hospital. No 10 said he "has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery,” as per the BBC.
On the broader scale, Reuters said that total UK hospital deaths from COVID-19 rose by 881 to 7,978 as of 1600 GMT on April 8, the government said on Thursday.
As a result, the risk tone struggles between smile and cry as the UK jostles with the coronavirus (COVID-19) virus.
Also affecting the Cable were the pessimism surrounding Brexit date as the new Labour Party shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds urged ministers to beware putting "ideology over the national interest". On the other hand, the UK Express conveyed the headlines suggesting the Transition period delay could cost UK taxpayer £26 billion a year.
Elsewhere, the US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell anticipated downbeat economics during the second quarter (Q2) of 2020 before expecting the recovery in the second half of the year.
While portraying the risk-tone, Japan’s TOPIX recently recovered to 1,424, up 0.56%, whereas stocks in China remain mixed by the press time.
Given the lack of major data/catalysts ahead of the US data, investors may search for the coronavirus updates for intermediate direction. However, the expectedly downbeat US inflation figures for March could keep the pair strong.
Technical analysis
Buyers await an upside clearance of March 27 high surrounding 1.2485 to target 50-day and 200-day SMAs on the daily chart, respectively at 1.2560 and 1.2660.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2464
|Today Daily Change
|4 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|1.246
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2123
|Daily SMA50
|1.2612
|Daily SMA100
|1.2839
|Daily SMA200
|1.2657
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2483
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2361
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2476
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2205
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3201
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1412
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2436
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2407
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2386
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2313
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2264
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2509
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2557
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2631
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looks to regain 1.0950 amid Good Friday lull, US CPI eyed
EUR/USD regains poise above 1.0900 amid broad-based US dollar weakness and Good Friday induced light trading. Eurogroup agreed half a trillion euro coronavirus rescue plan. Next of note remains the US CPI data and G20 Energy Summit.
GBP/USD: Mildly bid above 1.2450 on Good Friday, focus on US CPI
GBP/USD registers modest gains as markets are inactive on a Good Friday holiday. UK PM Boris Johnson’s departure from ICU, broad US dollar weakness pleased buyers off-late. Coronavirus updates and Brexit drama to offer cues ahead of US CPI awaited.
US CPI March Preview: Oil’s plunge make’s it to the corner store
Consumer inflation is set to take it biggest monthly dip in three years hit by the dual pressures of cascading global oil prices and lower consumption from extensive US layoffs. Currency markets keep their focus on risk.
WTI: Presssured around $23.00 inside weekly falling channel
WTI remains on the back foot inside following its U-turn from 61.8% Fibonacci retracement. Channel’s support, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement could check further downside. Buyers could target $30.00 during the sustained run-up.
Gold: Awaits fresh clues to revisit $1,700
With the coronavirus crisis weighs the market’s risk, Gold remains on the bulls’ radar while taking rounds to $1,685 last. Also supporting the yellow metal’s buying could be the weak US dollar despite the Fed’s action.