GBP/USD marches towards 1.2600 as Fed sets to pause policy-tightening spell

- GBP/USD is marching towards 1.2600 as a Fed rate-cycle pause would trim Fed-BoE policy divergence.
- US labor market conditions carry the potential of making inflation persistent.
- S&P500 futures are showing further losses in early Asia, indicating a risk-off mood.
The GBP/USD pair is approaching the round-level resistance of 1.2600 in the early Tokyo session. The Cable is aiming higher as the Federal Reserve (Fed) is following the language of other central banks. Fed chair Jerome Powell has confirmed that further monetary policy decisions will be data-dependent, which indicates that the central bank has reached an intermediate terminal rate for now.
S&P500 futures are showing further losses in early Asia after a bearish settlement. US equities surrendered their entire gains added in the early New York session amid uncertainty over the further path to be followed by the Fed to tame sticky inflation. Negative market sentiment has faded appeal for risk-sensitive assets.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is declining towards May 03 low around 101.07 amid neutral guidance from the Fed. Also, the US yields are heavily down amid an increase in demand for US government bonds. The 10-year US Treasury yields have dropped to near 3.36%.
Meanwhile, upbeat US labor market conditions are signaling that a hawkish stance from the Fed would not be over soon as labor shortage could propel inflationary pressures. On Wednesday, the US Automatic Data Processing (ADP) agency reported an addition of fresh 296K jobs in April vs. the estimates of 150K and the former release of 145K.
There is no denying the fact that extreme labor shortage would have been offset by offering higher wages, which carries the potential of making inflation persistent.
On the Pound Sterling front, the Bank of England (BoE) is expected to raise interest rates further as United Kingdom inflation is not ready to leave the double-digit territory despite consistent policy tightening. BoE Governor Andrew Bailey is ready to raise interest rates consecutively for the 12th time. An interest rate hike of 25 bps is anticipated by the market participants.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2573
|Today Daily Change
|0.0106
|Today Daily Change %
|0.85
|Today daily open
|1.2467
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2453
|Daily SMA50
|1.2267
|Daily SMA100
|1.2215
|Daily SMA200
|1.1944
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2512
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2436
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2584
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2387
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2584
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2275
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2465
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2483
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2431
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2395
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2355
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2508
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2548
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2584
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD pares Fed, RBA inspired rise near 0.6650, Australia trade numbers, China PMI eyed
AUD/USD pauses recent upward trajectory, especially backed by the Fed vs. RBA play, as it takes offers to 0.6660 during early Thursday morning in Asia. The Aussie pair recently benefited from the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) hesitance in suggesting further rate hikes.
EUR/USD holds above 1.1050 after Fed, focus turns to the ECB Premium
After a spike to 1.1091 following Fed’s decision, EUR/USD pulled back. It is attempting to resume the upside, after retaking 1.1050. The US Dollar is under pressure after the Fed raises rates and signaled a pause. The focus turns to the ECB meeting.
Gold at two-week highs above $2,035 looking at year-to-date highs
Gold price has witnessed a steep fall after printing a fresh year-to-date (YTD) high placed at $2,067.00 in the early Asian session. The yellow metal has attracted significant offers as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has attempted a recovery.
Bitcoin falters as traders contemplate the FOMC meeting's 25 basis point rate hike
Bitcoin and the wider markets were trading in volatility across Wednesday before engaging a deep selloff gear as Fed's key rates decision approached. Industry pundits anticipated that Bitcoin price would deliver a short-lived upward correction before the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.
FOMC raises rates by 25 bps but signals “Hawkish Pause”
As widely expected, the FOMC raised its target range for the fed funds rate by 25 bps today. The Committee has now hiked rates by 500 bps since March 2022, the fastest pace of monetary tightening since the early 1980s.