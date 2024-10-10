GBP/USD inches toward 1.30 after US CPI inflation runs hot

- GBP/USD churned on Thursday, giving up a tenth of a percent.
- US CPI inflation data came in above expectations, vexing rate cut hopes.
- Coming up on Friday: UK GDP and production figures, US PPI and UoM sentiment.
GPB/USD roiled on Thursday, battling just north of the 1.3000 handle before trimming 0.1% for the day. The Greenback was bolstered by a misfire in US Consumer Price Inflation (CPI) inflation figures, which printed hotter than markets expected. A raft of UK and US data is due on Friday, giving the Cable a tense finish to an otherwise quiet week.
Headline US CPI inflation fell less than expected through the year ended in September, declining from 2.5% to 2.4%. Median market forecasts had called for a print of 2.4% YoY. On the other hand, core US CPI inflation ticked higher YoY in September, rising to 3.3% from the previous 3.2%.
US Initial Jobless Claims unexpectedly rose for the week ended October 4, climbing to 258K week-on-week and clipping the highest rate of new jobless benefits seekers since June of 2023.
Mixed rate-impacting data flummoxed rate markets on Thursday. Rising unemployment figures bolster hopes for rate cuts as the Federal Reserve (Fed) looks to keep the US labor market afloat, while still-hot inflation makes it harder for investors to expect a faster pace and depth of rate trims.
Friday delivers a packed data docket for Cable traders. UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures for August will kick things off, expected to increase to 0.2% MoM in August from the previous month’s flat print of 0.0%. UK Manufacturing and Industrial Production are both expected to rebound in August. Manufacturing Production is expected to recover to 0.2% MoM compared to the previous -1.0% contraction, while Industrial Production is forecast to bounce to 0.2% MoM from the previous -0.8%.
US Producer Price Index (PPI) inflation will follow up during the US market session. September’s core PPI print for the year ended in September is expected to accelerate to 2.7% YoY from last month’s 2.4%.
GBP/USD price forecast
The GBP/USD pair is currently trading at 1.3056, showing a minor drop of 0.11% for the day. The price action suggests a bearish trend emerging after a period of consolidation near the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), currently at 1.3108. The pair recently broke below this key technical level, indicating further downside momentum. The 200-day EMA, at 1.2840, acts as a crucial support zone, which could be tested if selling pressure continues to mount. The bearish candlestick patterns in recent sessions support the view that sellers are in control.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator further supports the bearish outlook. The MACD line has crossed below the signal line, with the histogram showing increasing negative bars. This suggests that the downside momentum is picking up strength. The pair may struggle to break above the 50-day EMA in the short term, which has now become a resistance level. Should the current downward trend persist, the next area of interest for traders would likely be the psychological 1.3000 mark, followed by the 1.2840 support level near the 200-day EMA.
In the broader context, GBP/USD’s price action appears to be in a corrective phase after its significant uptrend from July to early September. The pair's recent highs around 1.3400 now look increasingly distant as downside risks dominate. With the MACD reinforcing the bearish signal and the price failing to hold above the 50-day EMA, further declines seem likely unless a significant reversal occurs. Key upcoming economic data, including inflation reports and central bank decisions, could play a pivotal role in determining the pair’s next move.
GBP/USD daily chart
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD rises on mixed US inflation, jobs data ahead of PPI
The Australian Dollar snaps five straight days of losses and climbs over 0.35% as data showed that inflation in the United States was higher than foreseen, but a soft jobs report tempered the Greenback’s advance. The AUD/USD trades around 0.6738 and bounced off a daily low of 0.6699.
EUR/USD falls back as US CPI inflation data prints above expectations
EUR/USD managed to maintain a finger grip on chart paper north of the 1.0900 handle. Fiber wound up closing lower, but recovered just enough to pull back from a deeper test of the 200-day Exponential Moving Average.
Gold price edges up after US CPI data, yet remains below $2,650
Gold prices recovered some ground on Thursday during the North American session, edging up some 0.67% after a hotter-than-expected US inflation report, which was tempered by soft US jobs data. Nonetheless, recent hawkish comments by a Federal Reserve official capped the precious metal’s advance.
Bitcoin risks worst October in six years following high US inflation data and S&P 500 correlation
Bitcoin and the crypto market trended downward on Thursday as the US Consumer Price Index data for September showed that inflation is rising again, reducing the already slim chances of the Federal Reserve cutting its interest rate by another 50 basis points in November.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Five best Forex brokers in 2024
VERIFIED Choosing the best Forex broker in 2024 requires careful consideration of certain essential factors. With the wide array of options available, it is crucial to find a broker that aligns with your trading style, experience level, and financial goals.