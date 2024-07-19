GBP/USD hangs near weekly low, below mid-1.2900s ahead of UK Retail Sales

GBP/USD remains depressed for the second straight day amid a further USD recovery.

The risk-off impulse benefits the safe-haven buck, though Fed rate cut bets cap gains.

Diminishing odds for a BoE rate cut in August to lend support ahead of UK Retail Sales.

The GBP/USD pair prolongs its corrective decline from a one-year peak, around the 1.3045 region touched earlier this week and drifts lower for the second successive day on Friday. Spot prices drop to the 1.2935-1.2930 area, or a fresh weekly low during the Asian session amid some follow-through US Dollar (USD) buying, albeit lack bearish conviction.

Concerns over a renewed trade war between the US and China, along with persistent geopolitical tensions, temper investors' appetite for riskier assets. This led to the overnight slump in the US equities and led to a downfall across Asian markets, which assists the safe-haven buck to build on its recovery from nearly a four-month low and acts as a headwind for the GBP/USD pair. That said, dovish Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations might hold back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets and lend some support to the currency pair.

Market participants now seem convinced and are pricing in a 100% chance that the US central will begin its rate-cutting cycle in September. The bets were reaffirmed by the US Initial Jobless Claims data released on Thursday, which pointed to a loosening labor market. This comes on top of ebbing inflation and sets the stage for the Fed to start lowering borrowing costs. In contrast, investors have been pricing out the possibility of a rate cut by the Bank of England (BoE) in the wake of Wednesday's higher-than-expected UK CPI print.

Apart from this, a better-than-anticipated UK GDP growth of 0.4% in May might continue to underpin the British Pound (GBP) and contribute to limiting losses for the GBP/USD pair. Traders now look forward to the release of UK monthly Retail Sales data for a fresh impetus. Later during the North American session, speeches by influential FOMC members will drive the USD demand and produce short-term trading opportunities. Nevertheless, spot prices, for now, seem poised to register weekly losses for the first time in the previous four.