GBP/USD grinds en route 1.2200 ahead of UK inflation, US Retail Sales

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
Share:
  • GBP/USD remains sidelined after a volatile day, grinds higher of late.
  • Mostly upbeat UK jobs report, hopes of British government-labor deal underpin bullish bias for the Cable.
  • Unimpressive US inflation, retreat in Treasury bond yields add to the upside expectations.
  • UK CPI for February eyed for intraday directions, US data appears important too.

GBP/USD portrays the pre-data anxiety by treading water around 1.2180 during early Wednesday.

The Cable pair rose to the two-week high the previous day before reversing from 1.2270 as the US inflation propelled market moves. Even so, upbeat UK employment data joined hopes of overcoming the British workers’ strikes seemed to have put a floor under the GBP/USD prices.

Late Tuesday, the Financial Times (FT) quoted officials familiar with the matter to mention that UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt are mulling giving NHS staff and other key workers a lump sum payment by backdating next year's pay award, which takes effect from April, likely to the start of January 2023.

Before that, the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) released mixed employment numbers with an unchanged ILO Unemployment Rate of 3.7% for three months to December contrasting with a decline in the Claimant Count Change, to -12.9K versus -3.2K prior. The details suggested an increase in Average Earnings Excluding Bonuses and a number of payrolled employees versus a fall in the UK vacancies. The mixed data, however, managed to help the British Pound (GBP) on release.

On the other hand, the US US Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose past market expectations to 6.4% YoY but posted the slowest increase since 2021 while easing below 6.5% prior. Following the data, Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan stated that they must remain prepared to continue rate increases for a longer period than previously anticipated. On the same line was New York Fed President John Williams who noted that the work to control too high inflation is not yet done. Additionally, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker signaled that they are not done (with lifting rates), but they are likely close.

Against this backdrop, US 10-year Treasury bond yields seesaw around 3.75%, after rising three basis points (bps) to refresh a six-week high whereas the two-year counterpart jumped to the highest level since early November 2022 by poking 4.62%, around 4.61% at the latest. Further, S&P 500 Futures trace Wall Street’s downbeat closing to highlight the mildly offbeat mood.

Looking forward, the UK CPI for January, expected to ease to 10.3% YoY versus 10.5% prior, becomes crucial for the GBP/USD traders amid hopes that the Bank of England (BoE) has limited scope for further rate hikes. Following that, US Retail Sales and Industrial Production details for January, as well as NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for February, should be watched closely for clear directions.

Also read: UK Inflation Preview: Will softer CPI raise odds of a BoE pause?

Technical analysis

A successful break of the 50-DMA, around 1.2190 by the press time, becomes necessary for the GBP/USD buyers to keep the reins.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2174
Today Daily Change -0.0003
Today Daily Change % -0.02%
Today daily open 1.2177
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2249
Daily SMA50 1.2186
Daily SMA100 1.1874
Daily SMA200 1.1943
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.227
Previous Daily Low 1.2118
Previous Weekly High 1.2194
Previous Weekly Low 1.1961
Previous Monthly High 1.2448
Previous Monthly Low 1.1841
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2212
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2176
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2107
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2036
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1954
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2259
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.234
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2411

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD remains pressured toward 0.6950 despite hawkish RBA's Lowe

AUD/USD remains pressured toward 0.6950 despite hawkish RBA's Lowe

AUD/USD is under pressure, heading toward 0.6950 in the Asian session this Wednesday. The Aussie pair fails to capitalize on the hawkish remarks from RBA Governor Lowe. The US Dollar clings to the recovery gains, in the aftermath of the US CPI data. US Retail Sales eyed. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY snaps two-day uptrend despite upbeat yields, hawkish Fed talks

USD/JPY snaps two-day uptrend despite upbeat yields, hawkish Fed talks

USD/JPY returns to the bear’s radar on early Wednesday, following a two-day winning streak, as market players reassess the hawkish Fed verdict vis-à-vis expectations of the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) next move. 

USD/JPY News

Gold rebound appears elusive below $1,880

Gold rebound appears elusive below $1,880

Gold price (XAU/USD) renews its intraday high near $1,860, following a bounce off a 1.5-month low, as market players react to the softer US inflation data during early Wednesday. 

Gold News

Siemens becomes the first company to issue $64 million worth of digital bonds on a blockchain

Siemens becomes the first company to issue $64 million worth of digital bonds on a blockchain

The crypto market is slowly blending in with the traditional markets, and the same is visible in the companies in the TradFi industry. While the crypto market is dealing with its internal issues, external companies such as Siemens are setting their foot within the industry.

Read more

UK Inflation Preview: Will softer CPI raise odds of a BoE pause? Premium

UK Inflation Preview: Will softer CPI raise odds of a BoE pause?

GBP/USD has entered a phase of consolidation heading into a data-packed week on both sides of the Atlantic, with the United Kingdom’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) slated for release this Wednesday at 07:00 GMT. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures