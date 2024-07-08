GBP/USD falls back from brief peaks as Fed Powell appearance looms

GBP/USD briefly found fresh highs above 1.2840 before slumping back on Monday.

The first of two appearances from Fed Chair Powell is slated for Tuesday.

Key US consumer and wholesale inflation figures due later this week.

GBP/USD briefly tested a fresh four-week high on Monday, crossing above 1.2840 before broad-market flows dragged Cable back down to the week’s opening bids just north of 1.2800. UK data remains thin this week, leaving traders grappling with peaking rate cut hopes clashing with an overly-cautious Federal Reserve (Fed) that insists on waiting for further signs that US inflation will ease towards the Fed’s 2% annual inflation target.

Forex Today: All eyes on Powell

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will make the first of two appearances this week when he delivers the Fed’s latest semiannual Monetary Policy Report to the US Senate Banking Committee. Fed Chair Powell will follow up with a repeat performance when testifying before the Congressional House Committee on Financial Services on Wednesday.

Key US inflation data is due later in the week, with US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation due on Thursday and Producer Price Index (PPI) wholesale inflation slated for Friday. Traders hoping for further easing in inflation figure to help bully the Fed into rate cuts sooner rather than later may be setting themselves for disappointment later in the week with both CPI and PPI inflation figures forecast to either hold steady or tick upwards slightly.

UK data also remains limited this week, with various appearances from Bank of England (BoE) policymakers slated for Wednesday and industrial and manufacturing activity survey results on the books for Thursday. UK Industrial and Manufacturing Production are both expected to rebound in May after the previous month’s slight contraction.

Economic Indicator Consumer Price Index (MoM) Inflationary or deflationary tendencies are measured by periodically summing the prices of a basket of representative goods and services and presenting the data as The Consumer Price Index (CPI). CPI data is compiled on a monthly basis and released by the US Department of Labor Statistics. The MoM figure compares the prices of goods in the reference month to the previous month.The CPI is a key indicator to measure inflation and changes in purchasing trends. Generally, a high reading is seen as bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is seen as bearish. Read more. Next release: Thu Jul 11, 2024 12:30 Frequency: Monthly Consensus: 0.1% Previous: 0% Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics Why it matters to traders? The US Federal Reserve has a dual mandate of maintaining price stability and maximum employment. According to such mandate, inflation should be at around 2% YoY and has become the weakest pillar of the central bank’s directive ever since the world suffered a pandemic, which extends to these days. Price pressures keep rising amid supply-chain issues and bottlenecks, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) hanging at multi-decade highs. The Fed has already taken measures to tame inflation and is expected to maintain an aggressive stance in the foreseeable future.

GBP/USD technical levels

Cable has firmly rallied after recovering from July’s early swing low towards 1.2600, but bullish momentum has stopped short of breaching June’s key peak at 1.2860. The pair is still trading on the high side of the 200-hour Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.2735.

Bullish daily candles are set for a bearish turnaround as bids get set adrift within a heavy supply zone above 1.2800. Price action has so far stayed on the north side of the 200-day EMA at 1.2609.

GBP/USD hourly chart

GBP/USD daily chart