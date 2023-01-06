GBP/USD faces barricades around 1.1930 as US Dollar Index rebounds

- GBP/USD has sensed selling pressure around 1.1930 amid a recovery in the US Dollar Index.
- A recovery in the risk-on profile is getting faded as investors turn anxious ahead of the US NFP release.
- Higher wage inflation might for the Fed to stretch its terminal rate projections.
The GBP/USD pair is facing pressure while attempting the cross the immediate resistance of 1.1930 in the early European session. The Cable is expected to terminate its less-confident recovery as investors are pouring their funds back into the US Dollar Index (DXY) amid anxiety ahead of the release of the United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data.
The US Dollar Index is looking to extend its recovery above the immediate hurdle of 104.80 decisively and later on may focus on recapturing the critical resistance of 105.00. Meanwhile, S&P500 futures have marginally trimmed gains as the risk-off impulse is getting back in action. Uncertainty ahead of the first release of the US NFP of CY2023 cannot be ruled out. The 10-year US Treasury yields are still hovering below 3.72%.
Analysts at Goldman Sachs see the first US Nonfarm Payrolls data release of 2023 at 225K+. The Unemployment Rate is seen unchanged at 3.7%. Apart from the employment status, investors will keep an eye on the Average Hourly Earnings data. According to the consensus, the annual earnings data might trim to 5.0% from the former release of 5.1%.
The catalyst that is creating hurdles for the Federal Reserve (Fed) in achieving price stability is the higher wage inflation, which is providing room to households to accelerate their retail demand. An occurrence of the event would force the Fed to stretch its interest rate peak projections and may continue to keep borrowing costs on a higher time for a longer period.
On the United Kingdom front, the Pound Sterling remained lackluster on flat PMI data. S&P Composite PMI landed at 49.0 in line with the expectations and the prior release. While Services PMI dropped marginally to 49.9 from the consensus and the former release of 50.0.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1906
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|1.191
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2119
|Daily SMA50
|1.1947
|Daily SMA100
|1.1666
|Daily SMA200
|1.2024
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2078
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1873
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2126
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2002
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2447
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1992
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1952
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1829
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1749
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1624
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2034
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2159
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2239
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD finds cushion around 1.0520 ahead of EU Inflation and US NFP
The EUR/USD pair has displayed a rebound move after gauging an immediate cushion around 1.0520. It would be prudent not to consider it a reversal for now as volatility is likely to remain on a lower note ahead of the release of the US NFP data and Eurozone Inflation for fresh cues.
GBP/USD faces barricades around 1.1930 as US Dollar Index rebounds
The GBP/USD pair is facing pressure while attempting the cross the immediate resistance of 1.1930 in the early European session. The Cable is expected to terminate its less-confident recovery as investors are pouring their funds back into the US Dollar Index (DXY) amid anxiety ahead of the release of the United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data.
Gold recovery appears at risk below $1,850 ahead of US NFP Premium
Gold is making minor recovery attempts so far this Friday, as bulls are looking to regain control ahead of the critical US Nonfarm Payrolls release. Gold price faces a bumpy road to recovery toward $1,850, as per the 4H chart.
Ethereum price may drop 12% before it reaches $1,300
Ethereum price has been performing far better in comparison to other altcoins despite correcting significantly during the FTX crash. The cryptocurrency is still maintaining its macro uptrend, which is crucial for ETH to recover its losses.
EU Inflation Preview: Easing price pressures will lift hopes, but can it impact the Euro? Premium
The Eurostat will publish the Eurozone December Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) on Friday, December 6 at 10 GMT. Price pressures are expected to have eased further after having risen by a record 10.6% YoY in October 2022.