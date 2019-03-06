GBP/USD extends recent recovery ahead of manufacturing PMI, US Pres. Trump’s UK visit

- Unearthed speculations of a Fed rate cut favor the Cable despite lack of major positives at home.
- The US President Trump’s UK visit, manufacturing PMI and Brexit talks will be in the spotlight for now.
While trade tensions and sluggish data were already taking a toll on the US Dollar (USD), growing doubts on the US economic strength recently favored the greenback bears, which in turn propelled the GBP/USD pair’s latest recovery towards 1.2655 ahead of the London open on Monday. Investors will now focus on the monthly PMI data while US President Donald Trump’s 3-day visit to London will also grab market attention.
In addition to Barclay’s forecast of two rate-cuts from the US Federal Reserve, Goldman Sachs’ another downward revision to the US economic growth also brightens chances for the Fed to turn dovish during the June meeting.
The British political plays continue to remain against the present Prime Minister Theresa May whose Brexit proposal will be discussed in the UK parliament during the current week.
President Trump has already followed the fashion of supporting Brexit party and proposed that Nigel Farage should lead Brexit talks with the EU. Mr. Trump also threatened Britain to have negative trade consequences if it maintains support for China’ Huawei.
At the data front, May month manufacturing purchasing manager index (PMI) from the UK and US will be the key to watch. While the UK PMI may weaken to 52.4 from 53.1, its counterpart from the US ISM can improve to 53.3 from 52.8.
Additionally, developments surrounding the US trade relations with China and Mexico might also weigh on the USD and hence seem important to follow.
Technical Analysis
Break of 1.2710 and 21-day simple moving average (SMA) near 1.2775 seem necessary for the pair to aim for 1.2810 and April month low near 1.2865.
Should prices take a U-turn, 1.2560, 1.2500 and 1.2480 are likely nearby rests that can be availed during the downpour to the year’s low surrounding 1.2430.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Editors' pick
EUR/USD looks north with US-DE yield 10-year spread hitting 14-month low
The narrowing US-German yield differentials will likely keep EUR/USD better bid on the first trading day of the week. EUR/USD may come under pressure if the Eurozone and German PMI number are revised lower.
GBP/USD extends recent recovery ahead of manufacturing PMI, US Pres. Trump’s UK visit
While trade tensions and sluggish data were already taking a toll on the US Dollar (USD), growing doubts on the US economic strength recently favored the greenback bears.
USD/JPY hits 4.5-month lows, eyes a break below 108.00
USD/JPY came under fresh selling pressure in the Asian trades and hit 4.5-month lows just ahead of the 108 handle, in the wake of bearish technical set up, escalating trade war and increased odds of a Fed rate cut by end-2019.
Reserve Bank of Australia Preview: Rate reduction expected
Markets are convinced that the Reserve Bank of Australia will initiate its first rate cutting cycle on Tuesday reducing the cash rate by 25 basis points to 1.25%.
Gold tops 10-week high amid risk aversion wave, greenback weakness
With the recent political events pushing traders towards risk safety, Gold prices are on the bids near a 10-week high of $1312.60 during early Monday. Rising speculations of the Fed rate cut offer additional strength to Gold.