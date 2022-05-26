- GBP/USD pares gains around three-week high, holds lower ground of late.
- Brexit woes, BOESpeak and subdued sentiment weigh on prices.
- Fed Minutes underpinned recovery moves ahead of preliminary US Q1 GDP.
GBP/USD bulls take a breather around a three-week top as buyers struggle for clear direction s amid mixed catalysts and a sluggish session during early Thursday in Europe. That said, the cable pair refreshed multi-day high with 1.2612 level before easing to 1.2575, taking rounds to 1.2585 by the press time.
Talking about the recent positives, headlines from the recent Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes join the firmer odds of the Bank of England’s (BOE) faster rate hikes to keep the GBP/USD prices strong. As per the latest Fed minutes, the policymakers endorsed the idea of 50 basis points (bps) rate hikes for only the next couple of meetings, also raising doubts on the rate-lift trajectory past September, to favor sentiment. The Minutes rather highlighted inflation concerns and mentioned, “It would be appropriate to consider sales of mortgage-backed securities.”
It’s worth noting that such statements renewed concerns of limited monetary policy tightening and helped Wall Street to post the biggest daily gains in a week.
On the other hand, Bank of England (BOE) Chief Economist Huw Pill said, in an interview with the Western Mail newspaper, that he believes that more interest rate hikes are needed, adding that he is aware that could trigger an economic recession.
Alternatively, fears emanating from the Ukraine-Russia crisis and China’s covid conditions, as well as the fresh fears of the Sino-American tussles, weigh on the market sentiment and favor the US dollar’s safe-haven demand. Furthermore, Brexit jitters over the Northern Ireland Protocol (NIP) are an extra burden on the GBP/USD prices.
Against this backdrop, the S&P 500 Futures print mild losses around 3,970 whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields again bounce off monthly low, after Wednesday’s failed attempt, up 2.5 basis points (bps) to 2.77% at the latest.
That said, GBP/USD prices may remain mildly bid amid an off in major European bourses and a light calendar. Though, the second readings of the US Q1 2022 GDP, the annualized figure is expected to remain unchanged at -1.4%, will join the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) details for April and weekly jobless claims to direct short-term cable moves.
Technical analysis
GBP/USD remains directed towards the monthly high near 1.2640 unless breaking a two-week-old support line near 1.2530.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2587
|Today Daily Change
|0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11%
|Today daily open
|1.2573
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2426
|Daily SMA50
|1.2798
|Daily SMA100
|1.3128
|Daily SMA200
|1.3343
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2591
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2481
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2525
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2217
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3167
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2411
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2549
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2523
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2506
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2439
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2396
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2615
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2658
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2725
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0700 amid renewed USD strength ahead of data
EUR/USD is trading back under 1.0700, as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid tepid risk sentiment. China's covid lockdowns-led growth concerns weigh on the market mood. Investors look past less hawkish Fed minutes, with eyes on US GDP and PCE inflation.
GBP/USD erases gains to test 1.2550, US GDP eyed
GBP/USD is holding steady near 1.2550, having erased early gains amid Brexit woes, BOE-speak and subdued sentiment. The US dollar sees renewed demand after falling on not so aggressive Fed Minutes. US Q1 GDP awaited.
Gold skids below $1,850 as DXY refreshes day’s high, US PCE and GDP in focus
Gold price has witnessed a steep fall in the early European session after failing to cross the round-level resistance of $1,850.00. The precious metal looks set for a downside move as the US dollar index (DXY) has refreshed its day’s high at 102.16.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Cryptos Ready - set - RALLY!
Bitcoin price, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies are stabilising after the cryptocurrency space got slaughtered last week and two weeks ago. As price action consolidates further across the board, bulls and investors are buying into price action at the lower end.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!