GBP/USD eases back as markets gear up for data-laden midweek

GBP/USD declined one-fifth of one percent on Tuesday.

A quiet start to the week ends with Wednesday’s double-header PMI data.

US GDP due on Thursday, PCE inflation on Friday.

GBP/USD eased lower on Tuesday to decline one-fifth of one percent as traders buckle up for a hectic midweek market session after a quiet start to the trading week. S&P Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) activity figures are due on both sides of the Atlantic, and further key US data is due throughout the back half of the trading week.

Forex Today: Global PMIs take centre stage

UK PMI activity survey results will kick off Wednesday’s London market session, and investors are broadly expecting a recovery in July’s UK Services PMI. The UK’s Services PMI dipped to a seven-month low of 52.1 in June, and median market forecasts expect a rebound to 52.5.

On the US side, July’s Services PMI is expected to ease slightly to 54.4 from June’s 55.3. Global markets are broadly forecasting a September rate cut from the Federal Reserve (Fed), and investors are looking for further signs of softening in US economic figures in order to hammer in the rate outlook. Rate traders are pricing in nearly 100% odds of at least a quarter-point rate cut from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) at the September 18 rate call.

Rolling through the week, quarterly US Gross Domestic Product figures are slated for Thursday, with US Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) inflation on the books for Friday. Annualized Q2 US GDP is forecast to tick up to 1.9% from 1.4%, while Core PCE inflation on Friday is expected to cool further on a YoY basis to 2.5% for the year ended in June compared to the previous month’s 2.6%.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.29% 0.09% -1.03% 0.49% 1.08% 1.03% 0.42% EUR -0.29% -0.21% -1.35% 0.16% 0.83% 0.68% 0.06% GBP -0.09% 0.21% -1.25% 0.36% 1.04% 0.88% 0.25% JPY 1.03% 1.35% 1.25% 1.57% 2.20% 2.04% 1.40% CAD -0.49% -0.16% -0.36% -1.57% 0.68% 0.54% -0.09% AUD -1.08% -0.83% -1.04% -2.20% -0.68% -0.14% -0.78% NZD -1.03% -0.68% -0.88% -2.04% -0.54% 0.14% -0.58% CHF -0.42% -0.06% -0.25% -1.40% 0.09% 0.78% 0.58% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

GBP/USD technical outlook

GBP/USD extended a near-term decline from 12-month highs, falling back into the 1.2900 handle. Cable is down -1.2% peak-to-trough from 52-week highs near 1.3045, however the pair remains buried deep in bull country, trading well above the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.2629.

An extended decline will see the pair dropping through the 50-day EMA at 1.2772, but bidders will be looking for a quick pivot into fresh 52-week highs above 1.3050.

GBP/USD hourly chart

GBP/USD daily chart