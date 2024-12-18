GBP/USD consolidates around 1.2700 mark ahead of UK CPI, FOMC decision

- GBP/USD lacks any firm intraday direction and oscillates in a range on Wednesday.
- The fundamental backdrop warrants some caution for aggressive bearish traders.
- Traders opt to wait for the UK November CPI report and the crucial FOMC decision.
The GBP/USD pair struggles to capitalize on a two-day-old recovery move from the vicinity of the 1.2600 mark, or a three-week low touched on Monday and oscillates in a narrow band during the Asian session. Spot prices currently trade around the 1.2700 round figure, nearly unchanged for the day as traders keenly await the outcome of the highly-anticipated FOMC policy meeting before placing fresh directional bets.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) is widely expected to lower borrowing costs by 25 basis points and adopt a more cautious stance on cutting interest rates going forward. Hence, investors will closely scrutinize the so-called dot plot and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments at the post-meeting press conference for cues about the future rate-cut path. This, in turn, will influence the near-term US Dollar (USD) price dynamics and provide some meaningful impetus to the GBP/USD pair.
Meanwhile, the prospects for a less dovish Fed, along with speculations that US President-elect Donald Trump's policies may lead to an increase in government borrowing and boost inflation, remain supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields. Apart from this, persistent geopolitical risks and trade war fears continue to act as a tailwind for the USD, which, in turn, seems to cap the GBP/USD pair, though reduced bets for a rate cut by the Bank of England (BoE) lend support.
The monthly UK jobs report released on Tuesday showed that regular pay grew at a faster-than-expected annual pace of 5.2% between August and October. The data justifies the need for the BoE to keep rates on hold at its meeting this week and also forced investors to trim their bets for three 25 basis points rate reductions next year. This could underpin the British Pound (GBP) and limit losses for the GBP/USD pair ahead of the UK consumer inflation figures later today.
Economic Indicator
Consumer Price Index (YoY)
The United Kingdom (UK) Consumer Price Index (CPI), released by the Office for National Statistics on a monthly basis, is a measure of consumer price inflation – the rate at which the prices of goods and services bought by households rise or fall – produced to international standards. It is the inflation measure used in the government’s target. The YoY reading compares prices in the reference month to a year earlier. Generally, a high reading is seen as bullish for the Pound Sterling (GBP), while a low reading is seen as bearish.Read more.
Next release: Wed Dec 18, 2024 07:00
Frequency: Monthly
Consensus: -
Previous: 2.3%
Source: Office for National Statistics
The Bank of England is tasked with keeping inflation, as measured by the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) at around 2%, giving the monthly release its importance. An increase in inflation implies a quicker and sooner increase of interest rates or the reduction of bond-buying by the BOE, which means squeezing the supply of pounds. Conversely, a drop in the pace of price rises indicates looser monetary policy. A higher-than-expected result tends to be GBP bullish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD flirts with YTD lows below 0.6350 amid pre-Fed market caution
AUD/USD ttrades in the red, flirting with YTD lows below 0.6350 in the Asian session on Wednesday. A cautious market mood and a pause in the US Dollar decline weigh negatively on the pair ahead of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy announcement.
USD/JPY holds the bounce toward 154.00, Fed and BoJ on tap
USD/JPY is holding the bounce toward 154.00 in Wednesday's Asian trading. The pair finds demand due to a renewed US Dollar uptick and fading hopes of a BoJ rate hike on Thursday. The further recovery could be limited as traders remain wary ahead of the Fed verdict.
Gold extends range play around $2,650 as Fed verdict looms
Despite the latest uptick, Gold price remains in a familiar range near $2,650 early Wednesday. Gold price appears to lack bullish commitment in the lead-up to the US Federal Reserve showdown.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple show signs of short-term correction
Bitcoin price edges slightly down during the Asian session on Wednesday. Ethereum and Ripple followed BTC’s footsteps and declined slightly; all coins’ technical indicators and price action suggest a possible short-term correction on the cards.
DJIA ends Tuesday in the red, sheds roughly 270 points
The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed another 360 points at its lowest on Tuesday as losses accumulate in the key index and begin to gather speed. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq also closed in the red.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.