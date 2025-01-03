GBP/USD catches a thin rebound on Friday

GBP/USD climbed back above the 1.2400 handle on Friday.

Markets pivoted into a cautiously risk-on stance to end the week.

UK data broadly missed the mark on Friday, US PMI figures beat the street.

GBP/USD found a thin recovery on Friday, gaining roughly four-tenths of one percent and ending the first trading week of 2025 back above the 1.2400 handle. UK macroeconomic and consumer credit data broadly missed the mark early on Friday, but the low-tier figures barely registered on the needle. On the US side, US business activity survey results helped to keep investor sentiment on the hopeful side, keeping risk appetite on the high side.

US ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) activity surveys came in higher than expected for December, climbing to 49.3 versus the expected hold at 48.4. It’s the highest print in the key manufacturing activity indicator in nine months, However not all is rosy in the manufacturing outlook: The ISM Manufacturing Employment Index and the ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid index prints in December both missed expectations,implying producer-level inflation is still rising beneath the surface and businesses are still trimming more jobs than expected.

Coming up next week, the UK continues the trend of having little to no meaningful data on the economic release calendar; everything on the GBP side of the data docket will be strictly low-impact releases. On the US side, American markets and institutions will be taking Thursday off in observation of the passing of former President Jimmy Carter, who died on December 29th at the age of 100. Friday will follow up with the first US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) print of 2025.

GBP/USD price forecast

Despite the pair’s last-minute bullish push to muscle bids back over the 1.2400 handle, Cable is ending the first trading week of the year on a bearish note. GBP/USD is down 1.3% for the week and is still poised for an extended drop to 2024’s lows near 1.2300.

Price action still favors the low side of things as the 50-day (1.2685) and 200-day (1.2785) Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) extend a bearish cross, keeping a technical ceiling on any bullish attempts.

GBP/USD daily chart