GBP/USD: Buyers attack 1.3600 as US dollar weakness battles UK’s virus-led lockdown

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD trims the previous day’s losses with eyes on April 2018 peak.
  • US dollar drops amid cautious optimism backed by virus vaccine, Georgian runoff hopes.
  • UK announced third lockdown, fears of South African variant of covid also loom.
  • US ISM Manufacturing PMI, UK virus updates and American politics will be the key.

GBP/USD picks up the bids around 1.3590, up 0.17% intraday while heading into the London open on Tuesday. The cable took a U-turn from the fresh high since April 2018 the previous and marked the heaviest losses in a week as the UK bears the burden of the coronavirus (COVID-19) resurgence. However, fresh expectations of battling the virus and further stimulus from the US back the corrective recovery. Hence, virus updates, US political news keep the driver’s seat ahead of the North American session when the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for December will be the key to watch.

With the virus-led death tolls growing past-100,000 in Britain, UK PM Boris Johnson had to option to announce the third national lockdown that is less likely to gain any relaxation before late-February. The moves, announced late-Friday, were already priced and had no major implications afterward. However, the mood remains downbeat as the British medical professional suggests that the COVID-19 variant traced from South Africa has a stronger resistance versus the vaccines and also spreads faster. Also challenging the trading sentiment could be New York’s first case of the covid strain found in the UK as well as Japan’s hint to take strictest activity restrictive measures to tame the pandemic’s resurgence.

On the positive side, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) unveiled a nearly 95% success ratio of the leading coronavirus vaccines after two doses. Further, global markets put high hopes of the Democratic victory in the Georgian run-off.

Read: Georgia Elections Preview: Markets geared for a special moment, three scenarios

That said, S&P 500 Futures trim the latest gains to revisit the sub-3,700 area while FTSE 100 drops 0.30% by press time.

Looking forward, a light calendar in Europe may require the GBP/USD traders to closely watch over the British government’s further details on the lockdown as well as Brexit headlines, if any, for fresh impulse. Following that the US ISM Manufacturing PMI details for December will be the key to observe. It should, however, be noted that the risk catalysts will keep the driver’s seat.

Read: US Manufacturing PMI December Preview: COVID is the present but recovery is the future

Technical analysis

10-day SMA, at 1.3565 now, offers immediate support that drives GBP/USD upwards to the latest multi-month high of 1.3704.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3592
Today Daily Change 24 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.18%
Today daily open 1.3568
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3474
Daily SMA50 1.3319
Daily SMA100 1.3166
Daily SMA200 1.2858
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3704
Previous Daily Low 1.3542
Previous Weekly High 1.3686
Previous Weekly Low 1.343
Previous Monthly High 1.3686
Previous Monthly Low 1.3134
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3604
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3642
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3505
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3442
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3343
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3668
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3767
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.383

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD attempts recovery around 1.36 after UK lockdown blow

GBP/USD attempts recovery around 1.36 after UK lockdown blow

GBP/USD is trading around 1.36, off the lows. The pound suffered a blow after the UK entered a harsh lockdown following a surge in cases. Britain is struggling with a contagious covid strain and plans to ramp up vaccinations. 

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD recovers ahead of critical Georgia elections

EUR/USD recovers ahead of critical Georgia elections

EUR/USD is trading above 1.2250, up on the day as markets eagerly await Georgia's special elections that determine control of the Senate. Concerns about the new covid variant and vaccine deployment are also moving markets. 

EUR/USD News

Gold consolidates below two-month tops of $1946 ahead of Georgia elections

Gold consolidates below two-month tops of $1946 ahead of Georgia elections

Gold consolidates below two-month tops of $1946, with all eyes on the Georgia run-off elections. Buyers remain hopeful of Democratic control of Congress, as it implies an easier path for President-elect Joe Biden to push for additional fiscal support.

Gold news

Georgia Elections Preview: Markets geared for a special moment, three scenarios

Georgia Elections Preview: Markets geared for a special moment, three scenarios

Georgia's special Senate runoffs are critical for control of the Senate. A dual Democratic win would boost markets in expectation of more stimulus. Markets may be disappointed if Republican Senator Perdue scores an early win.

Read more

US Dollar Index stays depressed near 89.70 ahead of data

US Dollar Index stays depressed near 89.70 ahead of data

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the buck vs. a bundle of its main rivals, keeps the negative mood unchanged in the first half of the week and always below the 90.00 mark.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures