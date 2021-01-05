GBP/USD: Buyers attack 1.3600 as US dollar weakness battles UK’s virus-led lockdown

- GBP/USD trims the previous day’s losses with eyes on April 2018 peak.
- US dollar drops amid cautious optimism backed by virus vaccine, Georgian runoff hopes.
- UK announced third lockdown, fears of South African variant of covid also loom.
- US ISM Manufacturing PMI, UK virus updates and American politics will be the key.
GBP/USD picks up the bids around 1.3590, up 0.17% intraday while heading into the London open on Tuesday. The cable took a U-turn from the fresh high since April 2018 the previous and marked the heaviest losses in a week as the UK bears the burden of the coronavirus (COVID-19) resurgence. However, fresh expectations of battling the virus and further stimulus from the US back the corrective recovery. Hence, virus updates, US political news keep the driver’s seat ahead of the North American session when the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for December will be the key to watch.
With the virus-led death tolls growing past-100,000 in Britain, UK PM Boris Johnson had to option to announce the third national lockdown that is less likely to gain any relaxation before late-February. The moves, announced late-Friday, were already priced and had no major implications afterward. However, the mood remains downbeat as the British medical professional suggests that the COVID-19 variant traced from South Africa has a stronger resistance versus the vaccines and also spreads faster. Also challenging the trading sentiment could be New York’s first case of the covid strain found in the UK as well as Japan’s hint to take strictest activity restrictive measures to tame the pandemic’s resurgence.
On the positive side, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) unveiled a nearly 95% success ratio of the leading coronavirus vaccines after two doses. Further, global markets put high hopes of the Democratic victory in the Georgian run-off.
Read: Georgia Elections Preview: Markets geared for a special moment, three scenarios
That said, S&P 500 Futures trim the latest gains to revisit the sub-3,700 area while FTSE 100 drops 0.30% by press time.
Looking forward, a light calendar in Europe may require the GBP/USD traders to closely watch over the British government’s further details on the lockdown as well as Brexit headlines, if any, for fresh impulse. Following that the US ISM Manufacturing PMI details for December will be the key to observe. It should, however, be noted that the risk catalysts will keep the driver’s seat.
Read: US Manufacturing PMI December Preview: COVID is the present but recovery is the future
Technical analysis
10-day SMA, at 1.3565 now, offers immediate support that drives GBP/USD upwards to the latest multi-month high of 1.3704.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3592
|Today Daily Change
|24 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18%
|Today daily open
|1.3568
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3474
|Daily SMA50
|1.3319
|Daily SMA100
|1.3166
|Daily SMA200
|1.2858
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3704
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3542
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3686
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.343
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3686
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3134
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3604
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3642
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3505
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3442
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3343
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3668
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3767
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.383
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD attempts recovery around 1.36 after UK lockdown blow
GBP/USD is trading around 1.36, off the lows. The pound suffered a blow after the UK entered a harsh lockdown following a surge in cases. Britain is struggling with a contagious covid strain and plans to ramp up vaccinations.
EUR/USD recovers ahead of critical Georgia elections
EUR/USD is trading above 1.2250, up on the day as markets eagerly await Georgia's special elections that determine control of the Senate. Concerns about the new covid variant and vaccine deployment are also moving markets.
Gold consolidates below two-month tops of $1946 ahead of Georgia elections
Gold consolidates below two-month tops of $1946, with all eyes on the Georgia run-off elections. Buyers remain hopeful of Democratic control of Congress, as it implies an easier path for President-elect Joe Biden to push for additional fiscal support.
Georgia Elections Preview: Markets geared for a special moment, three scenarios
Georgia's special Senate runoffs are critical for control of the Senate. A dual Democratic win would boost markets in expectation of more stimulus. Markets may be disappointed if Republican Senator Perdue scores an early win.
US Dollar Index stays depressed near 89.70 ahead of data
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the buck vs. a bundle of its main rivals, keeps the negative mood unchanged in the first half of the week and always below the 90.00 mark.