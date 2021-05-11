GBP/USD: Bulls catch a breather above 1.4100 ahead of UK GDP, US inflation

- GBP/USD snaps three day winning streak, consolidates gains near 11-week top.
- UK warns over NI post-Brexit trade deal, French-British tension ease in Jersey waters.
- British scientists warn over UK unlock, Queen’s speech highlighted government push for economic recovery.
- UK Q1 GDP is expected to contract, US CPI may keep reflation fears on the table.
GBP/USD eases from the multi-day top, marked on Tuesday, taking rounds to 1.4140 during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cable portrays a typical cautious mood ahead of the key UK Q1 GDP and the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for April.
Sterling managed to refresh the highest levels since February 25 the previous day after UK’s Queen Elizabeth II outlines the government’s recovery plan in the British Parliament. “To achieve this, my government will level up opportunities across all parts of the United Kingdom, supporting jobs, businesses and economic growth and addressing the impact of the pandemic on public services,” said the 95-year-old monarch, per Reuters.
Also favoring the GBP/USD buyers were easing tension between France and the UK at the Channel island of Jersey on the proposed delay of new post-Brexit restrictions on French fishermen. However, UK’s Brexit negotiator and minister David Frost said, per Reuters, “Businesses have gone to extraordinary efforts to make the current requirements work, but it is hard to see that the way the (Northern Ireland) Protocol is currently operating can be sustainable for long.”
Elsewhere, the UK’s Imperial College's COVID-19 Response Team said, per the Sky News, “A third coronavirus wave could happen in late summer or autumn if the next steps out of lockdown continue as planned.” It’s worth mentioning that Bank of England (BOE) Governor Andrew Bailey refrained from any direct economic signals during his latest speech and chose to speak over LIBOR (London Inter-bank Offered Rate) while saying, “the "hardest part of mountaineering is often the descent."
Above all, the US dollar index (DXY) downside helps the GBP/USD bulls as traders turn cautious and wait for the key data from Britain and America.
Looking forward, a new index to track the progress of the UK’s ‘leveling up’ agenda is on the cards, per the Financial Times (FT). However, major attention will be given to how Britain manages to keep the jump in growth figures as the Q1 GDP is likely to ease -1.6% from +1.3% prior in its preliminary release. GBP/USD bulls will aim for an upbeat, even slightly, to stay hopeful.
Read: UK GDP Preview: Contraction to trigger correction? Sterling set for a reality check
Following that, the US CPI is also anticipated to cause market havoc if matching a 3.6% YoY forecast versus 2.6% prior.
Read: US Consumer Price Index April Preview: The two base effects of inflation
Technical analysis
The upper line of the one-month-old rising trend channel around 1.4145 tests GBP/USD bears amid overbought RSI conditions, suggesting a pullback move towards the previous key resistance area around 1.4020-10 comprising multiple tops marked since early March.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4138
|Today Daily Change
|20 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14%
|Today daily open
|1.4118
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3896
|Daily SMA50
|1.3862
|Daily SMA100
|1.3791
|Daily SMA200
|1.3455
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4158
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3982
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4006
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3801
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4009
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3669
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4091
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4049
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4014
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.391
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3838
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.419
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4263
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4367
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to extend gains, trades around 1.2150
The EUR/USD pair surpassed its previous high for a handful of pips before retreating. Risk aversion put a cap on high-yielders demand, ahead of critical US inflation data.
GBP/USD: Reopenings optimism supports the pound
UK’s progress in the battle against covid hints at a strong economic comeback. The UK will publish Q1 Gross Domestic Product this Wednesday, expected to have contracted. GBP/USD is extremely overbought but shows little signs of bullish exhaustion.
NZD/USD Price Analysis: Looks to extend loss beyond 0.7250
The NZD/USD pair remains muted in the early Asian session. The pair is downbeat for the past three sessions in a row, having made a high of 0.7300 on Monday.
EOS price marches to $23 after Block.one announced new crypto exchange
EOS price may log the largest one-day gain since July 3, 2017. No signs of an extreme overbought condition on the daily or weekly Relative Strength Indexes (RSI). Block.one announces plans to launch a cryptocurrency exchange subsidiary.
Yield Outlook: Inflation = higher rates and yields
We expect US rates and yields to continue to tick up over the next 3-6 months as the US recovery gains speed, inflation expectations and real interest rates continue to rise and markets really begin to discuss the timing of Fed QE tapering.