GBP/USD breaks down as Pound bulls roll over

- GBP/USD backslid 0.55% on Thursday, slipping back below 1.2700.
- Quiet newsflows out of the UK and a limited data docket crimp Cable flows.
- Pound Sterling traders are on the backfoot heading into Friday.
GBP/USD lost its grip on Thursday, easing back below the 1.2700 handle and shedding over half of a percent in the pair’s worst showing in weeks. US Producer Price Index (PPI) inflation rose faster than expected in November, and US weekly Initial Jobless Claims also rose faster than forecasts.
US PPI inflation bucked to 0.4% in November, while October’s print was retroactively adjusted to 0.3% from 0.2% MoM. Markets were expecting a print no higher than 0.2% MoM. Core PPI inflation accelerated to 3.4% on an annualized basis, over and above the expected uptick to 3.2% from the previous 3.1% YoY. US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended December 6 also rose to a nine-week high of 242K, further bucking investor risk appetite and missing forecasts of 220K.
Investor sentiment froze in its tracks on Thursday post-PPI inflation print, however market expectations for the Fed’s December 18 rate call have hardened around the 25 bps mark. According to the CME’s FedWatch Tool, rate traders are now pricing in over 98% odds of a quarter-point rate cut when the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) convenes in December 18.
Friday brings a limited data docket on either side of the Atlantic, leaving Cable traders to focus on Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) figures due early next week for both the US and UK.
GBP/USD price forecast
The GBP/USD daily chart reveals a clear transition from a prior bullish phase into a more bearish outlook, as the price has recently breached key technical levels. The 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), currently at 1.2819, has been acting as dynamic resistance since mid-November, while the 200-day EMA at 1.2825 reflects a broader bearish bias. The pair's rejection at the 50-day EMA earlier this week underscores persistent selling pressure. Additionally, the downward slope of the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram and a bearish crossover signal suggest that bearish momentum is intensifying.
The most recent candlestick, a large bearish candle, has decisively closed below 1.2700, signaling that the bears remain in control. This movement invalidates the recovery attempts from late November and positions the pair for further downside. Immediate support is seen near 1.2600, a psychological level, while a breach below this level could expose the August lows near 1.2550. Conversely, should buyers reclaim the 1.2700 handle, the 50-day EMA will remain the primary resistance level to watch, serving as a gauge for a potential shift in sentiment. Until then, the path of least resistance remains to the downside.
GBP/USD daily chart
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD resumes slide below 1.0500
EUR/USD gained modest upward traction ahead of Wall Street's opening but resumed its slide afterwards. The pair is under pressure in the American session and poised to close the week with losses near its weekly low at 1.0452.
GBP/USD nears 1.2600 as the US Dollar regains its poise
Disappointing macroeconomic data releases from the UK put pressure on the British Pound, yet financial markets are all about the US Dollar ahead of the weekly close. Demand for the Greenback increased in the American session, pushing GBP/USD towards 1.2600.
Gold pierces $2,660, upside remains capped
Gold (XAU/USD) puts pressure on daily lows and trades below $2,660 on Friday’s early American session. The US Dollar (USD) reclaims its leadership ahead of the weekly close, helped by rising US Treasury yields.
Broadcom is the newest trillion-dollar company Premium
Broadcom (AVGO) stock surged more than 21% on Friday morning after management estimated on Thursday’s earnings call that the market for customized AI accelerators might reach $90 billion in fiscal year 2027.
Can markets keep conquering record highs?
Equity markets are charging to new record highs, with the S&P 500 up 28% year-to-date and the NASDAQ Composite crossing the key 20,000 mark, up 34% this year. The rally is underpinned by a potent mix of drivers.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.