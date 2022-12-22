- GBP/USD broke out of a coil and there are eyes on a move towards 1.1900 and 1.1778 thereafter.
- US Dollar is in demand due to prospects of a higher for longer from the Fed in 2023.
GBP/USD is pressured by a resurgence in the US dollar that is getting a boost from stronger-than-forecast data, underpinning the hawkish Federal Reserve outlook and higher rate expectations for 2023. DXY, an index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies has rallied into the 104.50s from a low of 103.75 although remains well below the highs for the month near 107.20.
The data on Thursday showed weekly jobless claims in the US rose less than expected. The Department of Labor said seasonally adjusted numbers of initial unemployment claims rose by 2,000 to 216,000 in the week ended Dec. 17. The consensus on Econoday was for a 225,000 print. The previous week's level was revised up by 3,000 to 214,000. The four-week moving average tallied 221,750, sliding by 6,250 from the previous week's revised average of 228,000. Unadjusted claims declined 4,064 on a weekly basis to 247,867.
Federal Reserve hawkish for longer
The greenback was in demand following the numbers as these are the type of data that could keep the Federal Reserve hawkish for longer. The Fed last week projected at least an additional 75 basis points of increases in borrowing costs by the end of 2023. Meanwhile, analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman noted that the current consensus for Nonfarm Payrolls stands at 208k vs. 263k in November, with the Unemployment Rate seen steady at 3.7% and average hourly earnings falling a tick to 5.0% YoY. ''While job growth is clearly slowing, it’s not by enough to materially impact unemployment and so we continue to believe that the Fed will have to do more than the market is expecting.''
BoE tightening expectations subdued
Meanwhile, domestically, the UK reported third-quarter current account and final Gross Domestic Produce data. The QoQ growth rate was marked down a tick to -0.3%, while the YoY was revised to 1.9% vs. 2.4% preliminary. Private consumption, government spending, and investment were all marked down significantly, but this was partially offset by stronger net exports. ''This offset is unlikely to be sustained while domestic activity will continue to weaken under the weight of fiscal and monetary tightening,'' the analysts at BBH argued. ''We see downside risks'' the analysts added. ''Bank of England tightening expectations remain subdued. WIRP suggests a 50 bp hike on February 2 is about 80% priced in, with no odds of a larger 75 bp hike.''
GBP/USD technical analysis
GBP/USD broke out of the coil and while being on the backside of the bull cycle trend and below 1.2100, there are eyes on a move towards 1.1900 and 1.1778 thereafter.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide below 1.0600 after upbeat US data
EUR/USD has lost its traction and pressures weekly lows at around 1.0580. US data showed that the economy grew at an annual rate of 3.2% in the third quarter, surpassing the market expectation of 2.9% and helping the US Dollar gather strength.
GBP/USD extends slide, closes in on 1.2000
GBP/USD has extended its daily slide and declined below 1.2050. With the US Dollar staying resilient against its rivals following the better-than-forecast Q3 GDP data, the pair is having a difficult time staging a rebound in the early American session.
Gold tumbles after US data, hits two-day lows under $1,800
Gold prices dropped sharply from nearly $1,820, reaching levels under $1,800 following the release of US economic reports. Gold bottomed at $1,798, the lowest level in two days. It is hovering around $1,800 far from the recent high of $1,824.
Ethereum could outshine Bitcoin in 2023 with massive growth in layer-2 transactions
Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, witnessed massive growth in its ecosystem despite deflation in risk assets in 2022. Bloomberg strategists believe the altcoin is set to outshine the largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, in 2023.
The consumer believes inflation is coming down, but is this really true?
The important information is likely that the consumer believes inflation is coming down. Reuters reports “Market-based inflation expectations show that on a five-year horizon, investors see inflation back at around 2.3%, whereas back in the summer, that rate was closer to 3.5%.”