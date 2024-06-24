GBP/USD bears flirt with 100-day SMA, retain control near the lowest level since mid-May

- GBP/USD struggles near its lowest level since mid-May touched on Friday.
- Bets for a rate cut by the BoE in August continue to undermine the GBP.
- The USD climbs to its highest level since May 9 and also exerts pressure.
The GBP/USD pair kicks off the new week on a subdued note and remains well within the striking distance of its lowest level since mid-May touched on Friday. Spot prices currently trade around the 1.2635 area, with bears awaiting a sustained break and acceptance below the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) before positioning for an extension of the recent pullback from a multi-month peak.
The British Pound (GBP) continues to be undermined by the Bank of England's (BoE) dovish pause last week, which lifted bets for an interest rate cut at the August monetary policy meeting. Adding to this, the flash UK PMIs released on Friday showed that private sector business activity expanded in June at its slowest rate since last November. This, along with some follow-through US Dollar (USD) buying, turns out to be another factor weighing on the GBP/USD pair.
Against the backdrop of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) hawkish surprise earlier this month, forecasting only one rate cut this year, data released on Friday showed the US business activity crept up to a 26-month high in June. Apart from this, a cautious market mood lifts the safe-haven buck to its highest level since May 9 and further contributes to the offered tone surrounding the GBP/USD pair, though the lack of follow-through selling warrants caution for bearish traders.
Market participants are still pricing in the possibility of two interest rate cuts by the Fed in 2024 amid signs of easing inflationary pressures in the US. This might keep a lid on any further appreciating move for the Greenback and help limit the downside for the GBP/USD pair. Traders might also refrain from placing aggressive directional bets ahead of the UK general election on July 4 and in the absence of any relevant market-moving macroeconomic released on Monday.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2637
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|1.2644
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2737
|Daily SMA50
|1.2624
|Daily SMA100
|1.264
|Daily SMA200
|1.2556
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2676
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2623
|Previous Weekly High
|1.274
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2623
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2801
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2446
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2643
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2656
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2619
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2594
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2565
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2672
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2701
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2726
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays defensive below 0.6650 as USD cheers risk aversion
AUD/USD trades on the back foot below 0.6650 in the Asian session on Monday. The pair's downbeat performance is backed by a broadly firmer US Dollar amid the strong US S&P PMI and a risk-off market mood. Fedspeak remains on tap.
USD/JPY drops toward 159.50 on risk-off sentiment
USD/JPY is falling back toward 159.50 in Monday's Asian trading, facing rejection at 160.00. Despite persistent US Dollar strength, the Japanese Yen stands resilient amid verbal interventions, hawkish BoJ's Summary of Opinions and broad risk-aversion., dragging USD/JPY lower.
Gold price trades with mild positive bias, lacks follow-through amid mixed cues
Gold price attracts some buyers and reverses a part of Friday’s slide from a two-week high. Bets for a September Fed rate cut and geopolitical risk lend some support to the XAU/USD. The USD climbs to its highest level since May 9 and acts as a headwind for the commodity.
Base to decentralize further with fault proofs, testnet launch expected mid July
Base, a Layer 2 scaling solution by Coinbase has observed a surge in usage of the chain, amidst decline in fees. Several applications on the Layer 2 chain contributed to the rise in activity.
Week ahead: US PCE inflation the highlight of a relatively light agenda
Core PCE inflation to test bets of two Fed rate cuts in 2024. Yen awaits BoJ Summary of Opinions, Tokyo CPI. Canadian CPI data also enters the spotlight.