GBP/JPY weakens after Takaichi defeat removes impediment to rate hikes

- GBP/JPY sells off following the defeat of Sanae Takaichi in the Japanese ruling party’s leadership run off.
- Takaichi had warned that if elected she would restrict the BoJ from raising interest rates.
- The Pound pulls back after Bailey indicates steady return to more normal rate environment.
GBP/JPY declines by almost one and a half percentage points to trade in the 191.50s on Friday after the news that former Japanese defense minister Shigeru Ishiba beat his opponent Sanae Takaichi to win the ruling-LDP party’s leadership race run-off. Ishiba won by 215 votes to Sanae Takaichi’s 194 votes.
The Japanese Yen had weakened on concerns Takaichi might win after she said that if elected she would not allow the interest rates to rise because a weak Yen was positive for exports. Her defeat now means she will not be able to restrict rate hikes.
The Yen’s immediate reaction was to strengthen in all its pairs. The expectation of higher interest rates is positive for the currency since it reduces capital outflows to currencies offering higher returns.
GBP/JPY came under further pressure after the Japanese Yen rose following the release of Tokyo inflation data early on Friday. The data showed the Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.2% in September, which whilst lower than the 2.6% previously, was in line with the BoJ’s forecast and the median. BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda had said that if inflation data met the bank’s forecasts it would go ahead with plans to lift interest rates.
The Pound Sterling, meanwhile, remains on a weaker footing after the Governor of the Bank of England (BoE) Andrew Bailey said earlier in the week that he saw interest rates continuing to fall gradually. Lower interest rates are negative for the Pound as they reduce capital inflows.
“I do think the path for interest rates will be downwards, gradually, to the ´neutral’ rate,” Bailey said on Tuesday. The neutral rate of interest is the long run equilibrium level, or “ideal” level for interest rates in the economy.
His remarks come after a close call five-to-four vote at the BoE’s August meeting backed up a quarter point cut from the bank, pushing borrowing costs down to 5.00%. Financial markets, meanwhile, are pricing in a drop to 4.5% by the end of 2024, and lower to 3.5% by the end of 2025.
GBP/JPY was buoyed on Wednesday, however, after BoE policymaker Megan Greene was more hawkish than Bailey when she said that a “cautious, steady-as-she-goes approach to monetary policy easing is appropriate.”
Greene added “I believe the risks to activity are to the upside, which could suggest that the long-run neutral rate is higher and - all else equal - our stance of policy isn’t as restrictive as we had thought.” Greene was one of four on the MPC who voted to hold rates in August.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.1200 after US PCE inflation data
EUR/USD approaches 1.1200 following generally softer-than-anticipated US inflation-related figures. The pair lacks momentum amid tepid European data undermining demand for the Euro. Still, optimism weighs on the USD.
GBP/USD battles the 1.3400 level for a definitive bullish breakout
GBP/USD advances modestly beyond the 1.3400 level after US PCE inflation data showed price pressures continued to recede in August. Sterling Pound aims for fresh yearly highs beyond the 1.3433 peak posted earlier this week.
Gold hovers around $2,670 as US Dollar resumes decline
Gold price retains its bullish bias near fresh record highs, as demand for the US Dollar remains subdued following US PCE inflation figures. The strong momentum around stocks limits demand for the safe-haven metal.
Week ahead – NFP on tap amid bets of another bold Fed rate cut
Investors see decent chance of another 50bps cut in November. Fed speakers, ISM PMIs and NFP to shape rate cut bets. Eurozone CPI data awaited amid bets for more ECB cuts. China PMIs and BoJ Summary of Opinions also on tap.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Five best Forex brokers in 2024
VERIFIED Choosing the best Forex broker in 2024 requires careful consideration of certain essential factors. With the wide array of options available, it is crucial to find a broker that aligns with your trading style, experience level, and financial goals.