GBP/JPY: Trapped below 133 amid Brexit uncertainty, market's wait-and-watch mood

- GBP/JPY refrains from rising past-six weeks’ high.
- UK PM keeps his Brexit pledge intact, expected to the election after Parliament resume.
- Traders await ECB, US consumer-centric data for fresh impulse.
Fresh challenges to soft Brexit, coupled with market’s wait-and-watch mood, restrict the GBP/JPY pair’s upside beyond 133.00 mark, as the quote flashes 132.86, on early Wednesday.
Having witnessed multiple failures in the United Kingdom’s (UK) House of Commons, which led to the Parliament’s prorogation till October 14, the Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson is likely softening his grip over the Northern Ireland Backstop. However, calls of his another attempt to gain support for re-election after the Parliament resume and firm pledge to leave the EU on October 31 keeps the hard Brexit risk alive.
On the other hand, market players are showing less interest in geopolitical headlines concerning the Middle East and North Korea ahead of the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting, the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Retail Sales.
Considering the latest downbeat activity numbers and inflation data from the regional economy, not to forget threats of the bloc’s recession, the ECB is more likely announce a dramatic move during this week’s monetary policy as being the second-last by the President Mario Draghi.
Following that, August month numbers for the US CPI and Retail Sales will be the key to watch. While the CPI might portray weak price pressure, Retail Sales is also likely to keep the global worries on the plate.
It should, however, be noted that optimism surrounding the US-China trade meeting, in October, still helps the bond yield to remain around a month’s high.
Technical Analysis
Buyers seek a sustained break of 133.00 in order aim for July 18 low of 133.85, failing to which can recall 132.20 and August 22 high near 130.70.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Trapped in a narrowing price range
EUR/USD has charted a narrowing price range on a pennant pattern on the 4-hour chart. A break above 1.1056 would confirm pennant breakout and open the doors to 1.11. Focus shifts to ECB on Thursday.
GBP/USD: Tests 1-week-old support-line amid Bullish exhaustion near 50% Fibo.
Having failed to cross 50% Fibonacci retracement of June-September declines, GBP/USD tests one-week-old ascending support-line as it trades near 1.2360 during Asian session.
USD/JPY continues to probe the upside to a fresh 6-week high ahead of ECB/US CPI
USD/JPY has continued to probe the upside making a six-week high at 107.65 as it hunts down the trendline resistance and probes the 61.8% retracement of its August decline.
Gold has sunk to the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement
The price of gold has sunk to the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the April-May and summer swing highs of 2019 with the next stop on the radar as being a 38.2% Fibo retracement down at 1446.
US NFIB Business Optimism Index: Decline is relative
American small business owners may have begun to worry about the economy and the trade war with China but their concerns appear yet minor in economic setting of the last decade.