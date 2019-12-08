GBP/JPY Technical Analysis: 143.65/80 becomes the tough nut to crack for buyers

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/JPY stays positive around seven months’ high.
  • 200-week SMA, multi-month-old resistance line limit the pair’s upside.
  • 50% of Fibonacci retracement acts as immediate key support.

GBP/JPY takes the bids to 142.70 during Monday’s Asian session. The pair extends the late Friday's recovery while running towards the recent highs surrounding 143.30.

Even so, 200-week Simple Moving Average (SMA) and a downward sloping trend line since February 2018 could keep buyers in check near 143.65/80. Should bulls clear 143.80, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 2018 peak to June 2019 trough, around 145.15/20, will be their next target.

It’s worth mentioning that pair’s run-up beyond 145.20 enables it to take aim at the year 2019 top near 148.90.

Alternatively, a weekly closing below 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 141.58 can trigger fresh pullback towards 1400.00 and then the late-October bottom close to 138.50.

GBP/JPY weekly chart

Trend: Pullback expected

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 142.67
Today Daily Change 0.00
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 142.67
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 140.85
Daily SMA50 138.79
Daily SMA100 135.07
Daily SMA200 138.27
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 143.22
Previous Daily Low 142.36
Previous Weekly High 143.26
Previous Weekly Low 140.83
Previous Monthly High 141.86
Previous Monthly Low 139.32
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 142.69
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 142.89
Daily Pivot Point S1 142.28
Daily Pivot Point S2 141.89
Daily Pivot Point S3 141.42
Daily Pivot Point R1 143.14
Daily Pivot Point R2 143.61
Daily Pivot Point R3 144

 

 

