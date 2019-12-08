GBP/JPY Technical Analysis: 143.65/80 becomes the tough nut to crack for buyers

- GBP/JPY stays positive around seven months’ high.
- 200-week SMA, multi-month-old resistance line limit the pair’s upside.
- 50% of Fibonacci retracement acts as immediate key support.
GBP/JPY takes the bids to 142.70 during Monday’s Asian session. The pair extends the late Friday's recovery while running towards the recent highs surrounding 143.30.
Even so, 200-week Simple Moving Average (SMA) and a downward sloping trend line since February 2018 could keep buyers in check near 143.65/80. Should bulls clear 143.80, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 2018 peak to June 2019 trough, around 145.15/20, will be their next target.
It’s worth mentioning that pair’s run-up beyond 145.20 enables it to take aim at the year 2019 top near 148.90.
Alternatively, a weekly closing below 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 141.58 can trigger fresh pullback towards 1400.00 and then the late-October bottom close to 138.50.
GBP/JPY weekly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|142.67
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|142.67
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|140.85
|Daily SMA50
|138.79
|Daily SMA100
|135.07
|Daily SMA200
|138.27
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|143.22
|Previous Daily Low
|142.36
|Previous Weekly High
|143.26
|Previous Weekly Low
|140.83
|Previous Monthly High
|141.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|139.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|142.69
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|142.89
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|142.28
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|141.89
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|141.42
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|143.14
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|143.61
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|144
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
