GBP/JPY soars even further, crosses 206.00 as Yen continues to deflate

GBP/JPY gains further ground, chalks in a 13-day win streak.

UK PMI figures improved slightly in June, bolstering GBP.

UK elections on Thursday to introduce some volatility.

GBP/JPY rose to yet another fresh 16-year high on Wednesday, crossing the 206.00 handle after extending recent gains into a 13-trading-day winning streak. The Japanese Yen (JPY) continues to flounder at the bottom of the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) hyper easy monetary policy stance. Still, the UK’s upcoming Parliamentary Elections on Thursday could spark fresh volatility in GBP pairs.

The BoJ remains bitterly entrenched in an extremely loose monetary policy stance, and the wide rate differential between the Yen and other major currencies has left the JPY to swirl the drain and steadily decline against broader markets. Despite a steady stream of cautionary statements from Japanese policymakers, Yen action remains firmly one-sided.

The UK’s upcoming Parliamentary Election could introduce a fresh round of volatility into the Pound Sterling on Thursday. The UK’s Labour Party is broadly expected to sweep into a majority government, overturning 14 years of Conservative party leadership. According to the most recent batch of mega polls released on Wednesday, Labour is expected to utterly devastate the Tories, and Labour’s Keir Starmer is expected to replace the Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Labour is projected to win 431 seats compared to the Tories' projected win of just 102 according to polling by YouGov.

GBP/JPY technical outlook

Bullish momentum has accelerated further in the Guppy, dragging the pair over the 206.00 handle on Wednesday and chalking in a thirteenth consecutive trading day ending in the green.

GBP/JPY is up 13.3% from 2024’s early low bids near 178.75, trading deep into bull country above the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 190.65.

GBP/JPY hourly chart

GBP/JPY daily chart