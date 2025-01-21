GBP/JPY remains below 190.00 following UK labor market report

- GBP/JPY received downward pressure after the UK employment data released on Tuesday.
- The ILO Unemployment Rate (3M) rose to 4.4% in November, exceeding expectations and the previous rate of 4.3%.
- Japan's Kato remarked that the BoJ is anticipated to adjust its monetary policies appropriately to meet the 2% inflation target.
GBP/JPY experiences a decline after two consecutive days of gains, trading around 190.90 during the European session on Tuesday. The Pound Sterling (GBP) faces pressure following the release of labor market data from the United Kingdom (UK).
The ILO Unemployment Rate increased to 4.4% from September to November 2024, surpassing market expectations and the previous rate of 4.3%. This marks the highest level since the three months ending in May 2024.
The Employment Change rose by 35,000 in the three months to November, a sharp slowdown from the 173,000 increase in the prior period. Nonetheless, this marks the eighth consecutive three-month period of job growth.
On a positive note, UK Average Earnings Excluding Bonus, a key indicator of wage growth, rose by a solid 5.6%, beating estimates of 5.5% and the prior 5.2%. Average Earnings Including Bonus also grew by 5.6%, in line with expectations and surpassing the 5.2% growth seen in the three months ending October.
On Tuesday, Japan’s Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato stated that the BoJ is expected to implement monetary policies appropriately to achieve its 2% inflation target. Kato also added that Japan will respond accordingly after evaluating the new US President’s policies and will closely monitor the impact of US policies on both the global economy and Japan.
Recent hawkish comments from Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda and Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino, coupled with growing inflationary pressures in Japan, have increased expectations for an imminent rate hike by the Bank of Japan (BoJ). The markets are now pricing in an 80% chance of a rate hike later this week.
Economic Indicator
ILO Unemployment Rate (3M)
The ILO Unemployment Rate released by the UK Office for National Statistics is the number of unemployed workers divided by the total civilian labor force. It is a leading indicator for the UK Economy. If the rate goes up, it indicates a lack of expansion within the UK labor market. As a result, a rise leads to a weakening of the UK economy. Generally, a decrease of the figure is seen as bullish for the Pound Sterling (GBP), while an increase is seen as bearish.Read more.
Last release: Tue Jan 21, 2025 07:00
Frequency: Monthly
Actual: 4.4%
Consensus: 4.3%
Previous: 4.3%
Source: Office for National Statistics
The Unemployment Rate is the broadest indicator of Britain’s labor market. The figure is highlighted by the broad media, beyond the financial sector, giving the publication a more significant impact despite its late publication. It is released around six weeks after the month ends. While the Bank of England is tasked with maintaining price stability, there is a substantial inverse correlation between unemployment and inflation. A higher than expected figure tends to be GBP-bearish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD under pressure near 1.0350 after mixed sentiment data
EUR/USD remains in the negative territory near 1.0350 in the European session on Tuesday, erasing a portion of Monday's gains. The pair is undermined by risk aversion and the US Dollar demand, fuelled by US President Trump's tariff threats, and mixed sentiment data.
GBP/USD drops to 1.2250 area on broad USD strength
GBP/USD stays under bearish pressure and trades deep in the red near 1.2250 on Tuesday as the USD gathers strength following US President Trump's tariff threats. The data from the UK showed that the ILO Unemployment Rate edged higher to 4.4% in the three months to November.
Gold price eases from over two-month top on stronger USD, positive risk tone
Gold price (XAU/USD) retreats slightly after touching its highest level since November 6 during the early European session on Tuesday and currently trades just below the $2,725 area, still up over 0.50% for the day.
Bitcoin fails to sustain the $109K mark after Trump’s inauguration
Bitcoin’s price steadies above the $102,000 mark on Tuesday after reaching a new all-time high of $109,588 the previous day. Santiment’s data shows that BTC prices quickly corrected, as social media showed major greed and FOMO among the traders in Bitcoin after President Donald Trump’s inauguration.
Five keys to trading Trump 2.0 with Gold, Stocks and the US Dollar Premium
"I have the best words" – one of Donald Trump's famous quotes represents one of the most significant shifts to trading during his time. Words from the president may have a more significant impact than economic data.
Trusted Broker Reviews for Smarter Trading
VERIFIED Discover in-depth reviews of reliable brokers. Compare features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the perfect fit for your trading style, from CFDs to Forex pairs like EUR/USD and Gold.