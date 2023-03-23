GBP/JPY rebounds from 160.00 as investors digest BoE’s dovish guidance, Japan CPI eyed

- GBP/JPY has sensed buying interest near 160.00 as investors digest dovish guidance from BoE on interest rates.
- An absence of inflation softening in the UK despite pushing rates to 4.25% could create vulnerabilities ahead.
- Japan’s inflation is expected to cool off due to moderation in oil prices.
The GBP/JPY pair has sensed a buying interest after crashing to near 160.00 in the early Asian session. The cross has found a cushion as investors have digested the dovish commentary on interest rate guidance from the Bank of England (BoE).
Notable persistent inflation in the United Kingdom economy led by higher food prices, shortage of labor, and recent higher energy costs has been creating a mess for the BoE policymakers for a longer period.
In spite of a dismal economic outlook and global banking fiasco, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey went for an eleventh consecutive rate hike as inflationary pressures are getting beyond their control. Out of the seven-member team, Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) members Swati Dhingra and Silvana Tenreyro voted for an unchanged monetary policy while others favored a 25 basis point (bp) rate hike.
On the inflation guidance, BoE said that Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures would start scaling lower from the second quarter. They further added that Wednesday’s surprise jump in the price index was the outcome of volatile clothing prices, which could prove less persistent.
Analysts at Danske Bank consider that both growth and domestic inflation have surprised to the upside and given BoE’s message, they pencil in an additional 25 bps hike in May 2023.
On Friday, volatility from the Pound Sterling would continue as UK Office for National Statistics will report the Retail Sales (Feb) data. The economic data is expected to expand by 0.2% vs. 0.5% reported earlier. On an annual basis, a contraction is expected by 4.7%.
Meanwhile, the Japanese Yen will remain in action ahead of the release of the inflation data. Analysts at Standard Chartered expect “Headline CPI inflation to have expanded to 3.3% YoY, down from 4.3% in January. Similarly, core CPI inflation excluding fresh food may also have increased to 3.2%, less than 4.2% prior. However, core CPI excluding food and energy likely grew by 3.4% YoY in February, higher than 3.2% prior. The moderation in headline and core CPI inflation is mainly due to the base effect of oil prices, as per their view.
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|160.78
|Today Daily Change
|-0.47
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.29
|Today daily open
|161.25
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|162.47
|Daily SMA50
|160.92
|Daily SMA100
|162.65
|Daily SMA200
|163.29
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|163.34
|Previous Daily Low
|160.8
|Previous Weekly High
|164.14
|Previous Weekly Low
|158.57
|Previous Monthly High
|166.01
|Previous Monthly Low
|156.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|161.77
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|162.37
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|160.26
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|159.26
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|157.72
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|162.79
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|164.34
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|165.33
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.0750, looks to post modest weekly gains
Following the sharp decline witnessed in the European session, EUR/USD has managed to recover modestly and seems to have stabilized above 1.0750 amid an improvement seen in market mood. The pair remains on track to end the week modestly higher.
GBP/USD holds above 1.2200 heading into the weekend
GBP/USD retraced a small part of its daily decline in the American session after having tested 1.2200 earlier in the day. The US Dollar has lost some strength with Wall Street's main indexes rebounding from opening lows, allowing the pair to limit its losses.
Gold retreats after facing resistance at $2,000
Gold price climbed above $2,000 in the early American session but reversed its direction. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovering from daily lows after Wall Street's opening bell, XAU/USD struggles to keep its footing and trades at around $1,990.
Breaking: Binance suspends spot trading, citing issues
Binance, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges by trading volume, announced that it halted spot trading. The announcement from the exchange caused BTC and ETH to drop by nearly 3% and 4%.
Deutsche Bank Stock Forecast: DB shares drop 6% at open following bond sell-off
Deutsche Bank (DB) is the newest bank that has the market worried. Shares opened down more than 6% on Friday and at the time of writing are trading off -6.8% at $8.99.