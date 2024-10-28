GBP/JPY Price Prediction: Runaway Gap opens as price leaps higher

- GBP/JPY opens a Runaway Gap on the chart as it vaults higher.
- The gap could be a sign the pair is in a strong uptrend which will probably extend.
GBP/JPY opens a price gap after the open on Monday as it rallies higher following a breakout move from a Right-Angle Triangle pattern last week.
GBP/JPY 4-hour Chart
The gap on GBP/JPY is probably what is classed as a “Runaway Gap”. These happen during strong rallies.
The lack of volume accompanying this gap (yellow rectangle on volume) indicates this is probably not an Exhaustion Gap at the end of the trend. Price is, therefore, likely to continue rising.
Given GBP/JPY is in an established short and medium term uptrend it will probably extend in line with the dictum that “the trend is your friend”.
GBP/JPY has met resistance at the level of the key July 20 lower high at 199.40 and pulled back temporarily. This is just below the first upside target at 199.59 (blue shaded rectangle), the 61.8% Fibonacci extrapolation of the height of the Right Angle Triangle (at its widest point) higher. Price will probably eventually reach 199.59.
A break above 199.40 would add confirmation of more upside to the target at both 199.59 and 201.97, the 100% extrapolation of the height of the Triangle.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) momentum indicator has exited the overbought zone (above 70) suggesting the pair will probably pullback for a while before renewing its uptrend.
There is a good chance the price will fall and fully close the Runaway Gap before heading higher again. The bottom of the gap could provide a low risk entry point for traders wishing to enter the uptrend at an optimum point.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
