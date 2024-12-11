GBP/JPY rises over 0.20%, showing resilience ahead of key UK economic releases.

Technical indicators suggest bullish momentum, with the pair navigating inside the Ichimoku Cloud.

Key resistance at 200-day SMA of 194.74; support levels to watch include 193.95 and 100-day SMA at 192.53.

The Pound Sterling registered decent gains of over 0.20% against the Japanese Yen in early trading during Wednesday's North American session despite the lack of a catalyst boosting the former. The GBP/JPY trades at 194.46 after bouncing off daily lows of 192.49.

Price action remains slightly muted. Traders are awaiting the release of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures in the UK on Friday, which are expected to show an improvement in October’s figures.

GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The GBP/JPY recovered after falling over 4.58% in mid-November, hitting its lowest level since September at 188.06. However, buyers lifted the exchange rate well inside the Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo), clearing key technical resistance levels like the Tenkan-Sen and the Kijun-Sen.

Momentum picked up, showing that bulls are in charge, as depicted by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which turned bullish, with the slope aiming higher.

If GBP/JPY clears the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 194.74, further upside is seen. The 50-day SMA is next at 195.06. A breach of the latter exposes the top of the Kumo at 196.20-40.

Conversely, if GBP/JPY tumbles below the confluence of the Kijun-Sen and the Senkou Span B at around 193.95, the next support would be the 100-day SMA at 192.53 before testing the bottom of the Kumo at 191.75-95.

GBP/JPY Price Chart – Daily