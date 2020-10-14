GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Extends break of three-week-old support line below key SMAs

- GBP/JPY stays mildly offered near the intraday low after Tuesday’s heavy losses.
- 100/200-day SMA confluence offers immediate resistance ahead of the ascending trend line from September 23.
- 61.8% Fibonacci retracement lures the bears amid normal RSI conditions.
GBP/JPY drops to 136.26, down 0.15% intraday, during the initial hours of Tokyo open on Wednesday. In doing so, the pair stretches the previous day’s downside break of a short-term support line, now resistance, below the key SMA joint.
With the RSI not near the overbought/oversold conditions, the continuation of a current downside can’t be ruled out. As a result, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of June-September upside near 135.95 gains the market’s attention as nearby support.
In a case where the GBP/JPY sellers dominate past-135.95, the monthly low of 135.05 and the July 14 bottom surrounding 134.00 should return to the charts.
Alternatively, an upside clearance of 136.50/55 immediate resistance, marked by the joint of 100-day and 200-day SMAs, will propel the quote towards the previous support line and 50% Fibonacci retracement level around 137.25/30.
Also acting as the key upside barrier will be a 50-day SMA level of 137.76 that holds the key to GBP/JPY rise towards the late-August low near 138.25.
GBP/JPY daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|136.32
|Today Daily Change
|-0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10%
|Today daily open
|136.46
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|135.85
|Daily SMA50
|137.81
|Daily SMA100
|136.44
|Daily SMA200
|136.56
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|137.78
|Previous Daily Low
|136.38
|Previous Weekly High
|137.84
|Previous Weekly Low
|135.91
|Previous Monthly High
|142.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|133.05
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|136.91
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|137.24
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|135.97
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|135.47
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|134.57
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|137.37
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|138.27
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|138.77
