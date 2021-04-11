GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls face a wall of resistance for the open

GBP/JPY is below daily support and is compelling for the open.

Bears will seek a downside extension, but there are bullish prospects to test old support first.

GBP/JPY is bullish for the open, but bearish on the long-term time frames.

The following is a top-down analysis that illustrates the upside bias, for the near term, vs the prospects of a daily bearish continuation longer-term.

Daily chart

The daily chart is compelling in that the bears have broken old support.

On a restest of the structure, there are prospects of a downside continuation on failures to break higher.

4-hour chart

The 4-hour 21 EMA aligns as a confluence target with the 38.2% Fibo.

Hourly chart

Firth, the bulls will need to overcome the immediate resistance, but thereafter, the trajectory and targets are clear.