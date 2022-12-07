- GBP/JPY picks up bids to reverse the previous day’s pullback from one-week high.
- Bullish MACD signals, sustained bounce off 21-SMA favor buyers.
- 200-SMA, five-week-old descending trend line challenge upside moves.
GBP/JPY picks up bids to print mild gains around 166.65 heading into Wednesday’s London open. In doing so, the cross-currency pair bounces off the 21-SMA to reverse the previous day’s losses from the one-week high.
The recovery moves also take clues from the bullish MACD signals to keep the GBP/JPY buyers hopeful.
However, a convergence of the 200-SMA and downward-sloping resistance line from the October-end, near 167.30, appears a tough nut to crack for the pair buyers.
In a case where the GBP/JPY crosses the 167.30 hurdle, a run-up towards the late November swing high near 169.00 and then to the 170.00 psychological magnet appears imminent.
It’s worth noting that the previous monthly peak surrounding 171.00 and October’s high around 172.15 could please the GBP/JPY buyers past 170.00.
Alternatively, pullback moves remain elusive beyond the 21-SMA support of 166.00.
Following that, an ascending trend line from November 11, close to 164.25 by the press time, could act as the last defense of the GBP/JPY buyers.
Should the cross-currency pair remains bearish past 164.25, and also break the 164.00 threshold, the odds of witnessing a slump toward October’s low near 159.70 can’t be ruled out.
GBP/JPY: Four-hour chart
Trend: Limited upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|166.62
|Today Daily Change
|0.36
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22%
|Today daily open
|166.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|166.33
|Daily SMA50
|166.15
|Daily SMA100
|164.37
|Daily SMA200
|163.01
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|167.5
|Previous Daily Low
|166.15
|Previous Weekly High
|168.29
|Previous Weekly Low
|164.05
|Previous Monthly High
|170.95
|Previous Monthly Low
|163.06
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|166.66
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|166.98
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|165.77
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|165.28
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|164.42
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|167.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|167.98
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|168.47
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD licks its wounds below 1.0500 ahead of Eurozone GDP
EUR/USD picks up bids to refresh intraday high near 1.0470 during early Wednesday. However, the quote remains on the bear’s radar as it fails to print major gains ahead of the final readings of the Eurozone GDP for the third quarter.
GBP/USD attempts a recovery around 1.2120 as US Dollar turns volatile
GBP/USD is aiming to build a cushion around 1.2120 as the US Dollar is displaying chaotic moves. Phenomenal strength in the United States economy is not favorable for Fed’s current monetary policy. UK’s food supply crisis is expected to accelerate already higher food inflation further.
Gold steadies below $1,800 amid recession fears, China Covid optimism
Gold price treads water around $1,770 as bulls and bears jostle amid light calendar and mixed clues during early Wednesday. The yellow metal’s struggle for clear directions recently got amplified as China’s trade surplus eased in November.
Bitcoin price needs to pullback before BTC explodes to $20,000
Bitcoin price shows a clear start of a corrective wave in its journey to retest a critical hurdle. This pullback is necessary as it allows buyers to recuperate and kick-start a new leg-up. Bitcoin price has rallied 9% in the last six days and has set up a local top at $17,430.
FX Year Ahead 2023: Recessions and trend reversals
The US dollar steamrolled every other major currency this year, capitalizing on a perfect storm of widening interest rate differentials, safe-haven flows, and an absence of attractive alternatives. This ferocious rally could extend into next year.