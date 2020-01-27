GBP/JPY Price Analysis: 142.00 is the level to bear for bears

  • GBP/JPY bounces off 50-day EMA.
  • An ascending trend line from early September 2019 offers strong support.
  • Last week’s high can lure the buyers.

GBP/JPY recovers to 142.30 by the press time of Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the pair takes a U-turn from 50-day EMA, not to mention staying beyond a multi-month-old support line.

As a result, prices are likely to revisit 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s September-December 2019 upside, near 143.00, during the additional pullback.

However, Wednesday’s top around 144.60 seems to cap the pair’s upside beyond 143.00, if not then its gradual run-up towards the previous month high surrounding 148.00 can’t be ruled out.

Alternatively, the aforementioned medium-term support line, close to 142.00, will validate the pair’s declines below the 50-day EMA level of 142.14.

With that, the bears could challenge the monthly low near 141.00 while targeting the 140.00 psychological magnet.

GBP/JPY daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 142.27
Today Daily Change -0.63
Today Daily Change % -0.44
Today daily open 142.9
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 143.13
Daily SMA50 142.55
Daily SMA100 139.57
Daily SMA200 137.75
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 144.42
Previous Daily Low 142.72
Previous Weekly High 144.61
Previous Weekly Low 142.72
Previous Monthly High 147.96
Previous Monthly Low 140.28
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 143.37
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 143.77
Daily Pivot Point S1 142.27
Daily Pivot Point S2 141.65
Daily Pivot Point S3 140.57
Daily Pivot Point R1 143.97
Daily Pivot Point R2 145.05
Daily Pivot Point R3 145.67

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

