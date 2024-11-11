GBP/JPY maintains position above 198.00 after LDP Ishiba re-elects as Japan Prime Minister

- GBP/JPY appreciates due to uncertainties regarding the future BoJ interest rates outlook.
- LDP’s Shigeru Ishiba has been re-elected as Japan's Prime Minister, securing 221 of the 465 votes in the lower house of parliament.
- BoE’s Bailey emphasized that monetary policy will remain tight until the risks of persistent inflationary pressures are reduced.
GBP/JPY breaks its two days of losses, trading around 197.90 during the European session on Monday. The Japanese Yen (JPY) faces challenges due to uncertainty surrounding the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) interest rate hikes in the future. The BoJ Summary of Opinions for the October meeting highlighted divisions among policymakers regarding the timing of future interest rate hikes.
Some members of the Bank of Japan expressed concerns about global economic uncertainties and rising market volatility, particularly around the Yen's depreciation. Still, the central bank has suggested it might increase its benchmark policy rate to 1% by the latter half of the 2025 fiscal year.
Liberal Democratic Party’s (LDP) Shigeru Ishiba has been re-elected as Japan's Prime Minister, receiving 221 out of 465 votes in the lower house of parliament. This follows last month’s election, in which Ishiba’s LDP, along with its coalition partner Komeito, lost their parliamentary majority.
The Bank of England (BoE) lowered interest rates by 25 basis points on Thursday. BoE Governor Andrew Bailey noted that, if the economy develops as anticipated, interest rates will continue to decrease gradually. However, Bailey stressed that monetary policy will remain tight until the risks of persistent inflationary pressures are reduced.
The Office for Budget Responsibility recently revised its inflation forecast for 2025, raising it to an average of 2.6%, up from the 1.5% estimate in March. This adjustment is closely aligned with the BoE’s August projections, which forecast inflation at 2.4% in one year, 1.7% in two years, and 1.5% in three years.
Central banks FAQs
Central Banks have a key mandate which is making sure that there is price stability in a country or region. Economies are constantly facing inflation or deflation when prices for certain goods and services are fluctuating. Constant rising prices for the same goods means inflation, constant lowered prices for the same goods means deflation. It is the task of the central bank to keep the demand in line by tweaking its policy rate. For the biggest central banks like the US Federal Reserve (Fed), the European Central Bank (ECB) or the Bank of England (BoE), the mandate is to keep inflation close to 2%.
A central bank has one important tool at its disposal to get inflation higher or lower, and that is by tweaking its benchmark policy rate, commonly known as interest rate. On pre-communicated moments, the central bank will issue a statement with its policy rate and provide additional reasoning on why it is either remaining or changing (cutting or hiking) it. Local banks will adjust their savings and lending rates accordingly, which in turn will make it either harder or easier for people to earn on their savings or for companies to take out loans and make investments in their businesses. When the central bank hikes interest rates substantially, this is called monetary tightening. When it is cutting its benchmark rate, it is called monetary easing.
A central bank is often politically independent. Members of the central bank policy board are passing through a series of panels and hearings before being appointed to a policy board seat. Each member in that board often has a certain conviction on how the central bank should control inflation and the subsequent monetary policy. Members that want a very loose monetary policy, with low rates and cheap lending, to boost the economy substantially while being content to see inflation slightly above 2%, are called ‘doves’. Members that rather want to see higher rates to reward savings and want to keep a lit on inflation at all time are called ‘hawks’ and will not rest until inflation is at or just below 2%.
Normally, there is a chairman or president who leads each meeting, needs to create a consensus between the hawks or doves and has his or her final say when it would come down to a vote split to avoid a 50-50 tie on whether the current policy should be adjusted. The chairman will deliver speeches which often can be followed live, where the current monetary stance and outlook is being communicated. A central bank will try to push forward its monetary policy without triggering violent swings in rates, equities, or its currency. All members of the central bank will channel their stance toward the markets in advance of a policy meeting event. A few days before a policy meeting takes place until the new policy has been communicated, members are forbidden to talk publicly. This is called the blackout period.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0700 amid renewed US Dollar demand
EUR/USD drops below 1.0700 in European trading on Monday. The pair is weighed down by the German political risks and extended US Dollar strength, as traders brace for the key US inflation data later this week. US holiday-led thin trading is likely to extend.
GBP/USD holds lower ground near 1.2900 amid firmer US Dollar
GBP/USD weakens to near 1.2900 in the European session on Monday. A broadly firmer US Dollar, following Donald Trump’s US election win, continues to weigh on the pair alongside resurfacing China's economic woes and pre-US inflation report market nervousness.
Gold price languishes near daily low amid Trump optimism-inspired USD buying
Gold price drifts lower for the second straight day and is pressured by a combination of factors. The Trump trade optimism continues to underpin the USD and weighs on the precious metal.
Five fundamentals: Fallout from the US election, inflation, and a timely speech from Powell stand out Premium
What a week – the US election lived up to their hype, at least when it comes to market volatility. There is no time to rest, with politics, geopolitics, and economic data promising more volatility ahead.
October’s US CPI rates to be the next big test for the greenback
With the US elections being over, Trump getting elected and the Fed having released its interest rate decision, we take a look at what next week has in store for the markets. On the monetary front a number of policymakers from various central banks are scheduled to speak at some point or the other.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.