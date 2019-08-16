GBP/JPY fails to hold on to recovery gains amid recent risk-off, Brexit news

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • UK politicians keep plotting to topple PM Johnson, delay Brexit.
  • US-China trade tussle, North Korean missile tests renew risk-off.
  • Lack of data highlights trade/political news for fresh impulse.
  • Having benefited from upbeat UK data and a mild risk recovery, the GBP/JPY pair again declines to 128.30 on early Friday.

Thursday’s upbeat UK Retail Sales growth and comments from the US that China might not retaliate upcoming tariffs triggered the pair’s pullback on the previous day.

However, early-day statements from China’s Global Times poured cold water on the expectations. Also weighing the risk sentiment is North Korea’s another missile test round. In a reaction, the US 10-year treasury yields keep it low around 1.527% by the press time.

On the other hand, British lawmakers are plotting to topple the UK Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson with a no-confidence vote as soon as early September and also delay the Brexit. Though, the US President Donald Trump’s comment to likely have strong trading ties with the UK PM Johnson and company keep the Pound in check.

With the little or no major data up for publishing during the rest of the day, investors can keep an eye over the trade/political headlines for fresh direction. It should also be noted that British Chancellor of Exchequer Sajid Javid will travel to Berlin and meet Germany’s finance minister Olaf Scholz.

Technical Analysis

Unless breaking early-month low near 130.00, prices are less likely to aim for 131.70 and July 31 top at 133.00. In doing so, 127.40 and 126.50 can please short-term sellers.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 128.27
Today Daily Change 3 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.02%
Today daily open 128.24
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 131.03
Daily SMA50 134.16
Daily SMA100 138.51
Daily SMA200 141
Levels
Previous Daily High 128.99
Previous Daily Low 127.47
Previous Weekly High 130.08
Previous Weekly Low 126.96
Previous Monthly High 137.8
Previous Monthly Low 131.61
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 128.41
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 128.05
Daily Pivot Point S1 127.48
Daily Pivot Point S2 126.71
Daily Pivot Point S3 125.95
Daily Pivot Point R1 129
Daily Pivot Point R2 129.76
Daily Pivot Point R3 130.52

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: MACD turns bearish with 21-DMA, 23.6% Fibo. be key nearby resistance

EUR/USD: MACD turns bearish with 21-DMA, 23.6% Fibo. be key nearby resistance

Following its drop to early-month levels, the EUR/USD pair takes the rounds to 1.1108 during Friday’s Asian session. 12-bar moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) indicate bearish signal for the pair.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: 1.2150 is the level to beat for the bulls

GBP/USD: 1.2150 is the level to beat for the bulls

GBP/USD created an inverted bullish hammer on Thursday. An inverted hammer shows the bulls are beginning to test the resolve of the bears to keep the pair low and is considered an early sign of bullish reversal.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Bulls take back control on US data, but geopolitical risks remain

USD/JPY: Bulls take back control on US data, but geopolitical risks remain

USD/JPY was choppy either side of 106.00 overnight but has a downside tendency in Tokyo as bears look for a break below the 50% retracement of the recent lows to recently scored highs that fell just a few pips of 107 the figure.

USD/JPY News

Gold on the bids near $1523 following latest trade/political headlines

Gold on the bids near $1523 following latest trade/political headlines

Despite the US President’s latest trade-positive claims, Gold takes the bids to $1523 as China’s press defies statements from the White House leader during early Friday. Dovish comments from the Fed policymakers and North Korean missile tests also please bulls.

Gold News

China kicks investors while they're down

China kicks investors while they're down

Jitters have well and truly set in and equity markets are suffering the consequences as investors head for safety in numbers. Gold buoyed by risk-aversion but trend weakening and oil pummeled by trade war escalation.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  