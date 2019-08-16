GBP/JPY fails to hold on to recovery gains amid recent risk-off, Brexit news

- UK politicians keep plotting to topple PM Johnson, delay Brexit.
- US-China trade tussle, North Korean missile tests renew risk-off.
- Lack of data highlights trade/political news for fresh impulse.
- Having benefited from upbeat UK data and a mild risk recovery, the GBP/JPY pair again declines to 128.30 on early Friday.
Thursday’s upbeat UK Retail Sales growth and comments from the US that China might not retaliate upcoming tariffs triggered the pair’s pullback on the previous day.
However, early-day statements from China’s Global Times poured cold water on the expectations. Also weighing the risk sentiment is North Korea’s another missile test round. In a reaction, the US 10-year treasury yields keep it low around 1.527% by the press time.
On the other hand, British lawmakers are plotting to topple the UK Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson with a no-confidence vote as soon as early September and also delay the Brexit. Though, the US President Donald Trump’s comment to likely have strong trading ties with the UK PM Johnson and company keep the Pound in check.
With the little or no major data up for publishing during the rest of the day, investors can keep an eye over the trade/political headlines for fresh direction. It should also be noted that British Chancellor of Exchequer Sajid Javid will travel to Berlin and meet Germany’s finance minister Olaf Scholz.
Technical Analysis
Unless breaking early-month low near 130.00, prices are less likely to aim for 131.70 and July 31 top at 133.00. In doing so, 127.40 and 126.50 can please short-term sellers.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|128.27
|Today Daily Change
|3 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02%
|Today daily open
|128.24
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|131.03
|Daily SMA50
|134.16
|Daily SMA100
|138.51
|Daily SMA200
|141
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|128.99
|Previous Daily Low
|127.47
|Previous Weekly High
|130.08
|Previous Weekly Low
|126.96
|Previous Monthly High
|137.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|131.61
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|128.41
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|128.05
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|127.48
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|126.71
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|125.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|129
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|129.76
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|130.52
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: MACD turns bearish with 21-DMA, 23.6% Fibo. be key nearby resistance
Following its drop to early-month levels, the EUR/USD pair takes the rounds to 1.1108 during Friday’s Asian session. 12-bar moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) indicate bearish signal for the pair.
GBP/USD: 1.2150 is the level to beat for the bulls
GBP/USD created an inverted bullish hammer on Thursday. An inverted hammer shows the bulls are beginning to test the resolve of the bears to keep the pair low and is considered an early sign of bullish reversal.
USD/JPY: Bulls take back control on US data, but geopolitical risks remain
USD/JPY was choppy either side of 106.00 overnight but has a downside tendency in Tokyo as bears look for a break below the 50% retracement of the recent lows to recently scored highs that fell just a few pips of 107 the figure.
Gold on the bids near $1523 following latest trade/political headlines
Despite the US President’s latest trade-positive claims, Gold takes the bids to $1523 as China’s press defies statements from the White House leader during early Friday. Dovish comments from the Fed policymakers and North Korean missile tests also please bulls.
China kicks investors while they're down
Jitters have well and truly set in and equity markets are suffering the consequences as investors head for safety in numbers. Gold buoyed by risk-aversion but trend weakening and oil pummeled by trade war escalation.