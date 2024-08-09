GBP/JPY edges lower to near 187.50 as BoJ signals to raise rates further

- GBP/JPY appreciates as BoJ officials indicate potential further policy tightening.
- JP Morgan Asset Management suggests that the BoJ might only consider increasing rates further if the Fed lowers its rates.
- The Pound Sterling may decline due to increased safe-haven flows amid heightened Middle-East tensions.
GBP/JPY recovers its recent gains from the previous two sessions, trading around 187.40 during the Asian session on Friday. Traders closely monitor Japan's monetary policy outlook, as central bank officials have signaled a readiness to raise rates further. However, they have adopted a more cautious stance due to heightened market volatility.
On Friday, Bloomberg reported that JP Morgan Asset Management (JPAM) believes the Bank of Japan is unlikely to raise interest rates in the near term. According to JPAM, the BoJ may only consider further rate hikes if the Federal Reserve cuts rates and the US economy stabilizes. They anticipate that any additional tightening by the BoJ is more likely to occur in 2025, provided the global economic environment remains stable.
The GBP/JPY cross may experience downward pressure due to increased safe-haven flows amid heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The recent escalation followed the killing of senior members of militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah, which raised concerns about potential retaliatory actions by Iran against Israel.
On Thursday, Israeli forces intensified their airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, resulting in at least 40 casualties, according to Palestinian medics. This escalation has further intensified the conflict between Israel and Hamas-led militants, as Israel prepares for the possibility of a broader regional conflict.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) faced challenges following the Bank of England's (BoE) decision last week to cut interest rates from a 16-year high. The rate was lowered by a quarter-point to 5% after a close vote among policymakers, who were divided on whether inflation pressures had sufficiently eased. BoE Governor Andrew Bailey indicated that the Monetary Policy Committee would proceed cautiously in the future.
Interest rates FAQs
Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base lending rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks normally have a mandate to ensure price stability, which in most cases means targeting a core inflation rate of around 2%. If inflation falls below target the central bank may cut base lending rates, with a view to stimulating lending and boosting the economy. If inflation rises substantially above 2% it normally results in the central bank raising base lending rates in an attempt to lower inflation.
Higher interest rates generally help strengthen a country’s currency as they make it a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
Higher interest rates overall weigh on the price of Gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or placing cash in the bank. If interest rates are high that usually pushes up the price of the US Dollar (USD), and since Gold is priced in Dollars, this has the effect of lowering the price of Gold.
The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure. Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds position above 1.0900 after breaking its losing streak
EUR/USD halts its three-day losing streak, trading around 1.0920 during the Asian session on Friday. The upside of the EUR/USD pair could be attributed to the downbeat US Dollar, which could be attributed to heightened expectations of a dovish policy outlook by the US Federal Reserve.
GBP/USD climbs to multi-day peak, beyond mid-1.2700s amid modest USD downtick
The GBP/USD pair is seen building on the previous day's goodish rebound from the 1.2665 area, or a five-week low and gaining some follow-through positive traction for the second successive day on Thursday.
Gold buyers recapture key $2,415 resistance, where next?
Gold price is consolidating at the weekly high near $2,410, gathering pace to extend the previous rebound. Gold price remains on track to settle the week in the green, staging a sold recovery from the recent correction from two-week highs.
Bitcoin could decline following retest of key resistance level
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple each saw modest recoveries with brief upward movements on Thursday. Still, these gains seem temporary, as technical analysis and market conditions indicate that the overall downward trends for these cryptocurrencies are expected to resume in the coming days.
It's an around the globe risk-on relay race
Asia certainly rode the risk-on tailwind following the S&P 500's dazzling 2.3% leap, its sharpest rise since 2022. Looking for a green light in the murk, Asian traders found a glimmer in China's latest data, where consumer prices for July ascended more than anticipated.