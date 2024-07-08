GBP/JPY briefly tests fresh 16-year highs before pulling into the midrange

GBP/JPY found yet another new 16-year peak, but momentum is slumping.

Strictly mid-tier data is on the economic calendar for the Guppy this week.

GBP/JPY continues to grind out fresh peaks, but topping patterns are growing.

GBP/JPY briefly tested a fresh 16-year peak as the pair continues to grind out years-long high bids. The Guppy touched 206.67 before settling back into Monday’s opening range. Despite setting regular new highs in a one-sided trend, bullish momentum appears to be drying up as the pair begins to hesitate on the top end of a nearly seven-month bull run.

Economic data remains light for both the Pound Sterling (GBP) and the Japanese Yen (JPY) this week. Japanese Labor Cash Earnings, reported early on Monday, rose for the year ended in May, but less than expected. Wages grew 1.9% YoY versus the previous revised 1.6%, missing the forecast of 2.1%. Little else of note remains on the data docket this week for the Yen, leaving JPY traders to struggle at the bottom of a long slide in the currency at the hands of a wide rate differential between the JPY and other major global currencies.

UK data also remains limited this week, with various appearances from Bank of England (BoE) policymakers slated for Wednesday and industrial and manufacturing activity survey results on the books for Thursday.

GBP/JPY technical outlook

GBP/JPY fell away from fresh 16-year highs above 206.50 set on Monday, settling back into familiar intraday territory at the 206.00 handle. Technical pressure is still firmly pinned into the bullish side, but topside momentum is showing signs of petering out, and progress in swing highs is slowly rapidly as bidders run out of gas.

Spinning top daily candles are getting priced into the Guppy charts, and traders should be on the lookout for a retreat to the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 200.00. Despite odds of a near-term pullback, the long-term trend heavily favors the bulls, and a rebound from major technical levels could be on the cards looking forward.

GBP/JPY hourly chart

GBP/JPY daily chart