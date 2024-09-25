GBP/CAD Price Prediction: Signs that a counter-trend decline may be developing

- GBP/CAD is showing signs that it may be about to reverse lower.
- The pair formed a bearish candlestick pattern and has since declined.
GBP/CAD is threatening to reverse its uptrend after testing the upper channel line of its long-term rising channel and forming a bearish reversal candlestick pattern (orange rectangle on chart below).
GBP/CAD 4-hour Chart
GBP/CAD formed a bearish Shooting Star Japanese candlestick pattern on both the Daily and 4-hour charts on September 20 after a false break above the upper channel line. The subsequent weakness suggests this candlestick may mark a top of the pair.
Although GBP/CAD is in a strong uptrend on all time frames, it is rising and falling within a channel and there is a growing chance the pair may be entering one of its counter-trend bear phases.
A break below 1.7949 (September 19 low) might confirm a reversal of the short-term trend and lower prices to come. A break below 1.7907 would provide stronger confirmation. Downside targets lie at 1.7754 (September 17 low and 50-day SMA), 1.7694 (September 16 low) and 1.7603 (September 4 low) and 1.7407 (August 8 low).
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is also forming a bearish divergence with price compared to the September 17 low (red dashed line on chart above). Although the price was much lower on September 17 momentum was not, rather it is lower now. This suggests underlying weakness could push prices down.
A break above the high of the Shooting Star at 1.8245 would probably confirm that price is going even higher. If so, it might reach a target at 1.8278, the 61.8% extrapolation of the prior move higher.
Any further bullishness beyond the confines of the channel is likely to be short-lived, however. Such moves are signs of “exhaustion” and are a precursor to deeper corrections on the horizon.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pares gains below 1.1200 as USD finds footing
EUR/USD is paring back gains below 1.1200 in European trading on Wednesday. A renewed US Dollar uptick on deteriorating risk sentiment undermines the pair ahead of Fedspeak. Risk-off flows return, as China's stimulus optimism seems to fade.
GBP/USD corrects toward 1.3350 as USD recovers
GBP/USD is falling toward 1.3350 in the European session on Wednesday, reversing from 30-month highs of 1.3430. Traders appear to take profits on the Pound Sterling longs, weighing on the pair amid a broad US Dollar rebound and fading risk appetite. Fedspeak eyed.
Gold hits new high after fall in consumer confidence
Gold rallies to another record high of $2.670 per troy ounce on Wednesday after an unexpected drop in US Consumer Confidence data on Tuesday increased bets of more aggressive easing and deeper interest rate cuts from the Fed.
Bitcoin bulls could eye $70,000 above consolidation zone
Bitcoin and Ripple are consolidating between their key levels, reflecting a period of indecision among traders. At the same time, Ethereum demonstrates signs of a rally after successfully closing above its resistance barrier.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.