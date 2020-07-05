GBP/CAD Price Analysis: 100-HMA restricts immediate downside

- GBP/CAD bears attack 1.6900 inside a choppy range between 1.6875 and 1.6935.
- Failure to sustain the uptick beyond the range’s resistance confronts bullish MACD.
- Sellers will have 61.8% Fibonacci retracement as an additional challenge.
GBP/CAD drops to 1.6901 amid the early Asian session on Monday. The pair began the week’s trading with an uptick to 1.6936 but couldn’t successfully clear the short-term range between 1.6875 and 1.6935. Even so, 100-HMA challenges the bears amid bullish MACD signals.
Other than the immediate support, comprising 100-HMA near 1.6880, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of June 30 to July 02 upside, at 1.6867, could also question the sellers. Additionally, June 30 top surrounding 1.6860 might offer an extra cover to the downside.
In a case where the quote drops below 1.6860, the pair’s drop to 1.6800 and then to June 30 low near 1.6770 can’t be ruled out.
Meanwhile, a sustained upside clearance of 1.6935 enables the bulls to aim for 1.7000 threshold whereas the monthly top around 1.7030 could lure them afterward.
GBP/CAD hourly chart
Trend: Sideways
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.6903
|Today Daily Change
|-2 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01%
|Today daily open
|1.6905
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.6964
|Daily SMA50
|1.7092
|Daily SMA100
|1.7194
|Daily SMA200
|1.7117
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.6936
|Previous Daily Low
|1.6876
|Previous Weekly High
|1.7027
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.6769
|Previous Monthly High
|1.7178
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.6751
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.6899
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.6913
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.6875
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.6846
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.6815
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.6935
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.6966
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.6996
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured as German data disappoints, market optimism fades
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.13, off the highs. German industrial output rose by only 7.8% in May, below expectations. Optimism about China's recovery faded and US coronavirus cases remain worrying.
AUD/USD falls to 0.6950 as Melbourne put under lockdown
AUD/USD is retreating to around 0.6950 after Melbourne was put under a strict six-week lockdown following an outbreak of COVID-19. The RBA left rates unchanged as expected.
Gold: Bullish bias intact while above critical $1777 support
Gold consolidated the recent bullish momentum and remained within a striking distance of the seven-year highs of $1789.28 reached last week. The bulls seemed undeterred by the risk-on rally in the global stocks amid underlying COVID concerns. A test of $1800 mark on the cards?
GBP/USD battles 1.25 amid speculation about UK fiscal stimulus
GBP/USD is trading just under 1.25 ahead of UK Chancellor Sunak's appearance in parliament, amid speculation about fiscal stimulus. Concerns about Brexit and US coronavirus are in play.
WTI eases from two-week top ahead of API stockpile data
WTI stays depressed while extending pullback from $40.83. Coronavirus woes battle economic optimism in China, US summer driving demand slows. Saudi Arabia hikes selling price, another explosion reported in Tehran. API data, risk catalysts will be in the spotlight.