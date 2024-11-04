GBP/CAD falls over one percent on Monday as markets till expect a rate cut from the BoE

- GBP/CAD weakens over a percent at the open on Monday due to markets still expecting the Bank of England to cut interest rates.
- This comes despite substantially higher inflation forecast for 2025 due to the government’s autumn Budget.
- Canadian data improves mildly helping to reduce losses for the currency ahead of BoC meeting on Tuesday when more cuts are expected.
GBP/CAD, which measures the purchasing power of a single Pound Sterling (GBP) in Canadian Dollars (CAD), trades in the 1.8020s on Monday, about a one percent drop from its closing price on Friday.
Sterling’s steep decline against the Canadian Dollar over the space of a single weekend is partly due to an easing in the Pound’s volatility following the UK autumn Budget, and glimmers of hope offered by recent Canadian economic data releases, which might show green shoots of renewal after a prolonged period of weakness.
GBP/CAD fell immediately following the UK Budget on Wednesday as investors sold the Pound due to the increase in government borrowing implied by the Budget. UK government borrowing has already oustripped forecasts by 7 billion (GBP) in the first six months of 2024, according to Reuters, and the Budget will add another 32 billion (GBP) in borrowing per year, according to the Office of Budgetary Responsibility (OBR).
GBP/CAD Daily Chart
On Friday, however, GBP/CAD rebounded as the Chancellor and her deputy reassured markets via media interviews of the soundness of their figures, and the Pound recovered.
The OBR forecasts higher inflation due to the Budget, mainly as a result of an increase in the minimum wage and substantial government spending, and this makes it likely the Bank of England (BoE) will need to keep interest rates higher for longer. This, in turn, is positive for the Pound as it increases foreign capital inflows. This contributed to GBP/CAD rallying to a six-week high on Friday.
On Monday the Pound is falling once again, however, amid continued expectations that although inflation is likely to rise – to 2.6% in 2025 from 1.5% previously, according to the OBR – this will not prevent the BoE from cutting interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) at their meeting on Thursday. Such a cut would be negative for Sterling as it lowers capital inflows.
The recent weak flow of macroeconomic data for the UK is the reason the BoE is likely tp press ahead with a 0.25% cut to interest rates at its meeting on Thursday.
“Next week, the BoE meeting will take center stage. Weaker-than-expected data should see the MPC cut by 25 bps. Still, as a result of the budget, the MPC is likely to maintain its gradual easing message,” said Klaus Baader, Global Chief Economist, Societe Generale, in a note on Friday.
The Canadian Dollar (CAD) has seen substantial weakness in recent months due to the Bank of Canada (BoC) aggressive easing policy. The BoC has slashed its cash rate from 5.00% in May 2024 to 3.75%. This includes a double-dose 50 bps (0.50%) cut in October. Markets are further betting the BoC might cut by another 50 bps at its meeting on Tuesday. At the same time CAD may gain some support from the view that the worst might be over for the Canadian economy and that after the next interest rate cut the BoC will take a more relaxed approach to easing.
Canadian data has shown a mild improvement over recent months, arguably because of the timely action taken by the central bank to reduce interest rates. The S&P Global Canada Manufacturing PMI rose to 51.1 in October from 50.4 in the previous month, “the second consecutive expansion in Canadian factory activity after 17 consecutive monthly contractions,” according to Trading Economics. Canadian GDP has shown modest growth over recent months and Small Business Optimism has also bounced.
That said, not all analysts are optimistic about the outlook for the Canadian economy.
“We think Friday’s Canadian employment report should tell a familiar story—that the labor market has continued to weaken in October amid slowing hiring demand. Employment is still expected to increase, but not by much. We expect 15,000 jobs were added, but that would again undershoot growth in the labor force and population, and push the unemployment rate back up to 6.6% after a tick lower to 6.5% in September,” says Nathan Janzen, Assistant Chief Economist at RBC.
A further factor is Crude Oil, which is rebounding from its recent multi-month lows in the $60s (WTI Crude Oil) and is trading back above $70 per barrel again amid OPEC constraints. This impacts demand for CAD because Oil is the country’s largest export.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to strong daily gains near 1.0900
EUR/USD trades at its strongest level since mid-October near 1.0900 after starting the week with a bullish gap. The uncertainty surrounding the US election outcome weighs on the US Dollar and helps the pair continue to push higher.
GBP/USD holds above 1.2950 as USD stays under pressure
GBP/USD stays in positive territory above 1.2950 after failing to clear 1.3000 earlier in the day. Heading into the US presidential election, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 2% on the day, weighing on the USD and allowing the pair to hold its ground.
Gold treads water below $2,750 amid US election uncertainty
Gold price is on the defensive below $2,750 in European trading on Monday, erasing the early gains. The downside, however, appears elusive amid the US presidential election risks and the ongoing Middle East geopolitical tensions.
Three fundamentals for the week: Toss up US election, BoE and Fed promise a roller coaster week Premium
Harris or Trump? The world is anxious to know the result of the November 5 vote – and may have to wait long hours for the outcome. Markets will also respond to the composition of Congress. The Bank of England and the Federal Reserve will enter the fray afterward.
US presidential election outcome: What could it mean for the US Dollar? Premium
The US Dollar has regained lost momentum against its six major rivals at the beginning of the final quarter of 2024, as tensions mount ahead of the highly anticipated United States Presidential election due on November 5.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.