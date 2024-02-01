Forex Today: USD clings to gains in Fed aftermath, focus shifts BoE

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, February 1:
The US Dollar stays resilient against its major rivals early Thursday after fluctuating wildly during the Federal Reserve (Fed) event on Wednesday. The Bank of England (BoE) will announce monetary policy decisions later in the day. Eurostat will publish the inflation report for January and the US economic docket will feature weekly Initial Jobless Claims, Unit Labor Costs and ISM Manufacturing PMI data.
The Fed left the interest rate unchanged at 5.25%-5.5% following the first monetary policy meeting of the year, as expected. In its policy statement, the Fed dropped the language about the willingness to tighten the policy further if needed but said that it does not expect it will be appropriate to reduce rates until there is greater confidence inflation is moving sustainably toward 2%.
During the post-meeting press conference, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell noted that almost everyone on the Committee believes it will be appropriate to reduce rates and added that an unexpected weakening in the labor market could make them start reducing rates sooner. When asked about the possibility of a rate reduction at the next meeting, "based on the meeting today, I don't think likely we will have a rate cut in March," he responded. After dropping below 103.00, the USD Index regained its traction and climbed above 103.50. Meanwhile, Wall Street's main indexes closed deep in negative territory, while the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield settled below 4%. Early Thursday, US stock index futures trade marginally higher on the day and the USD Index clings to modest gains above 103.60.
US Dollar price this week
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.38%
|0.19%
|-0.06%
|0.57%
|-0.89%
|-0.30%
|-0.08%
|EUR
|-0.38%
|-0.17%
|-0.43%
|0.22%
|-1.25%
|-0.65%
|-0.47%
|GBP
|-0.20%
|0.18%
|-0.26%
|0.38%
|-1.07%
|-0.50%
|-0.29%
|CAD
|0.06%
|0.43%
|0.26%
|0.63%
|-0.81%
|-0.23%
|-0.02%
|AUD
|-0.59%
|-0.22%
|-0.40%
|-0.65%
|-1.47%
|-0.88%
|-0.68%
|JPY
|0.88%
|1.24%
|1.19%
|0.80%
|1.44%
|0.56%
|0.78%
|NZD
|0.30%
|0.68%
|0.48%
|0.24%
|0.86%
|-0.59%
|0.22%
|CHF
|0.08%
|0.46%
|0.28%
|0.03%
|0.66%
|-0.79%
|-0.19%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Inflation in the Euro area, as measured by the change in the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is forecast to edge lower to 2.8% on a yearly basis in January from 2.9% in December. After closing in negative territory on Wednesday, EUR/USD struggles to stage a rebound and trades near 1.0800 early Thursday.
The BoE is forecast to hold the policy rate unchanged at 5.25%. Market participant will pay close attention to revised macroeconomic projections and Governor Andrew Bailey's comments at the press conference. GBP/USD registered small losses on Wednesday and was last seen trading modestly lower on the day below 1.2700.
UK BoE Decision Preview: Interest rates to remain unchanged as focus shifts to path toward cuts.
USD/JPY declined toward 146.00 in the American session on Wednesday but managed to erase a large portion of its daily losses before closing near 147.00. Early Thursday, the pair stays slightly below this level. Foreign Bond Investment in Japan saw inflows of ¥382.9 billion for the week ended January 26, up from the previous week's outflows of ¥43.5 billion (revised up from ¥-48.0 billion), Japan's Ministry of Finance reported on Thursday.
After spiking to a two-week high near $2,060, Gold lost its traction and retreated below $2,050. With the 10-year US yield struggling to reclaim 4%, XAU/USD holds steady above $2,040 early Thursday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles near 1.0800 ahead of EU inflation data
EUR/USD is battling 1.0800, consolidating losses early Thursday. Fed Chair Powell highlighted the need for inflation figures to reflect the Fed's 2% ceiling, pushing back against early rate cut bets and boosting the US Dollar. Focus now shifts to the EU inflation data.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.2650 on BoE's 'Super Thursday'
GBP/USD is falling back toward 1.2650 in European trading on 'Super Thursday'. Broad US Dollar rebound following the Fed aftermath and pre-BoE policy announcements cautious trading weigh on the pair. Bailey's presser will be closely watched.
Gold looks north with a triangle breakout in play
Gold price is back in the green, on its way to retest the two-week high of $2,056 set on Wednesday. The US Dollar is fading its uptick amid a renewed appetite for risk assets, as markets cheer China’s fiscal support while assessing the US Federal Reserve interest rate outlook.
Two scenarios for Bitcoin price 88 days away from halving
Bitcoin trades sideways around $42,000 on Thursday, recovering slightly from the $42,276 low seen on Wednesday after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that inflation is “still too high” and a March rate cut is not likely.
UK BoE Decision Preview: Interest rates to remain unchanged as focus shifts to path toward cuts
The Bank of England is set to hold its policy rate for a fourth meeting in a row on “Super Thursday.” It will be the United Kingdom central bank’s first policy meeting of 2024, and it is expected to set the direction for the Pound Sterling market in the months to come.