Forex Today: US PPI inflation uptick keeps sentiment taut

US PPI inflation figures ticked higher in November, causing investors to tighten their stance slightly and keep the safe haven Greenback bid into the high side, though overall market mood remains on-balance.

Here’s what you need to know heading into Friday, December 13:

The US Dollar Index (DXY) extended into further gains on Thursday, climbing back into the 107.00 handle on broad-market investor caution after US Producer Price Index (PPI) inflation figures came in higher than expected, sparking near-term concerns that inflation could resurge in the US economy. US data is limited on Friday, and investors will likely continue to wind down their exposure ahead of the holiday season.

EUR/USD extended into a fifth consecutive down day, losing grip of the 1.0500 level and shedding yet another quarter of a percent after the European Central Bank (ECB) slashed interest rates in-line with market expectations. German Trade Balance figures for October are due on Friday, along with pan-EU Industrial Production figures for October. Both numbers are mid-tier at best, and are unlikely to move the needle in either direction.

GBP/USD tumbled back below 1.2700 on Thursday despite a thin economic data docket on the UK side. Cable traders may be giving up in the near term as GBP/USD continues to struggle with chart paper on the low side of the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 1.2825. No meaningful data on the GBP side is expected on Friday.

USD/JPY has coiled around its own 200-day EMA near 151.00, and a near-term bullish rebound from the key technical level has the Dollar-Yen pairing holding steady on Thursday near 152.60 despite the US’ uptick in producer-level inflation. Japan’s Tankan Large Manufacturing figures are due early Friday and are expected to decline slightly.

Economic Indicator Producer Price Index ex Food & Energy (YoY) The Producer Price Index ex Food & energy released by the Bureau of Labor statistics, Department of Labor measures the average changes in prices in primary markets of the US by producers of commodities in all states of processing. Those volatile products such as food and energy are excluded in order to capture an accurate calculation. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the USD, whereas a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish). Read more. Last release: Thu Dec 12, 2024 13:30 Frequency: Monthly Actual: 3.4% Consensus: 3.2% Previous: 3.1% Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics