Forex Today: US Payrolls take centre stage

The FX universe witnessed a resumption of the appetite for the risk-linked assets ahead of the imminent release of the US labour market report at the end of the week. In line with the Federal Reserve and the ECB, the BoE left its policy rate unchanged at its event on Thursday, although following a divided vote.
Here is what you need to know on Friday, February 2:
The USD Index (DXY) dropped markedly and put the 103.00 support to the test, slipping back to the area below the key 200-day SMA. On Friday, all the attention is expected to be on the publication of Nonfarm Payrolls for the month of January, the Unemployment Rate, Factory Orders and the final print of the Michigan Consumer Sentiment.
EUR/USD regained balance and bounced off multi-week lows near 1.0780, an area also reinforced by the provisional 100-day SMA, on the back of the dollar’s lacklustre performance. Looking at Friday’s docket, the only release of note will be the ECB’s Survey of Professional Forecasters (SPF).
GBP/USD printed a robust advance and regained the 1.2700 mark and well beyond after the BoE left its policy rate unchanged, while investors expect the central bank to start reducing rates around Q3 2024.
Renewed selling pressure in the greenback in combination with further weakness in US yields sponsored the second consecutive daily decline in USD/JPY, this time challenging the 146.00 support.
AUD/USD shrugged off part of the weekly bearishness and approached the 0.6580 zone after meeting initial contention near 0.6500 during early trade. In Oz, Home Loans and Investment Lending for Homes are due on Friday.
Crude oil prices extended their decline and broke below the $74.00 mark per barrel, testing at the same time the transitory 55-day SMA.
Gold prices extended their uptrend to new highs past the $2060 yardstick, while Silver left behind two consecutive sessions of losses after rebounding from the $22.50 zone.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
AUD/USD bounces off lows, retargets 0.6600
AUD/USD managed to rebound from fresh lows near the 0.6500 neighbourhood on the back of the strong selling pressure around the greenback, all prior to the publication of US Nonfarm Payrolls on February 2.
EUR/USD shifts the attention to 1.0900 ahead of US NFP
EUR/USD regained the smile and rebounded from two-month lows following increasing weakness in the US Dollar ahead of Friday’s release of US monthly labour market report.
Gold aims to test January high at $2,079
Gold price gathered bullish momentum and rose to its highest level since early January above $2,060. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield turned south and declined toward 3.8% after mixed US data, fueling XAU/USD's rally.
Ripple price breaks monthly triangle, risks 30% fall as JUP surpasses XRP in 24-hour trading volume
Solana-based decentralized exchange Jupiter (JUP) surpassed XRP in 24-hour trading volume. Ripple recorded a 45% drop to $1.006 billion, while JUP recorded a 175% increase to $1.065 billion, data on CoinMarketCap shows.
Bank of England signals cuts are coming, just not as soon as markets would like
It’s been a weak start to the month for European markets as investors weigh the messaging from both the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England, which appears to be that rate cuts are coming, just not as soon as markets were hoping 24 hours ago, prompting some modest weakness across the board.