Forex Today: US Dollar struggles to find demand in Fed aftermath, eyes on BoE and PMI data

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, March 21:

The US Dollar (USD) suffered large losses against its major rivals in the American session on Wednesday as investors reacted to the Federal Reserve's (Fed) policy decisions and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's remarks on the policy outlook. The USD struggled to find demand early Thursday. Investors await the Bank of England's (BoE) policy announcements and S&P Global PMI data for Germany, the Euro area, the UK and the US. The US economic docket will also feature the weekly Initial Jobless Claims and Existing Home Sales data for February.

The Fed's revised Summary of Projections showed that policymakers still expect a total of 75 basis points reduction in the policy rate in 2024. In the post-meeting press conference, Chairman Powell downplayed inflation concerns and put additional weight on the USD's shoulders. Powell noted that inflation numbers were "quite high" in January and February but said that they have not changed the overall story on disinflation, arguing that they were higher due to seasonal effects. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield declined toward 4.25% and Wall Street's main indexes rallied following the Fed event. In turn, the USD Index lost nearly 0.5% and snapped a four-day winning streak. Early Thursday, US stock index futures trade in positive territory and the USD Index stays in the red below 103.50.

US Dollar price this week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the weakest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD -0.49% -0.48% -0.61% -1.05% 1.40% -0.12% 0.23% EUR 0.48% 0.01% -0.12% -0.57% 1.87% 0.36% 0.71% GBP 0.48% -0.01% -0.12% -0.56% 1.87% 0.36% 0.70% CAD 0.61% 0.12% 0.12% -0.45% 1.99% 0.48% 0.83% AUD 1.04% 0.56% 0.55% 0.44% 2.41% 0.92% 1.26% JPY -1.42% -1.92% -1.85% -2.03% -2.48% -1.53% -1.18% NZD 0.11% -0.37% -0.34% -0.46% -0.93% 1.54% 0.33% CHF -0.22% -0.71% -0.71% -0.83% -1.27% 1.18% -0.35% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

During the Asian trading hours, the data from Australia showed that the Unemployment Rate declined to 3.7% in February from 4.1% in January. This reading came in better than the market expectation of 4%. Employment Change was up 116.5K in this period, surpassing analysts' estimate of 40K by a wide margin. AUD/USD extended its rally early Thursday after posting strong gains on Wednesday and it was last seen rising more than 0.5% on the day above 0.6620.

USD/JPY gathered bullish momentum and came within a touching distance of 152.00 in the American session on Wednesday. The pair staged a deep correction in the early Asian session and declined below 150.50 before regaining its traction. At the time of press, the pair was trading marginally lower on the day near 151.00. Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said earlier in the day that they are closely watching the action in foreign exchange markets with a sense of urgency. In the meantime, Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said that they expect to maintain the accommodative monetary policy for the time being.

The Bank of England is widely expected to leave the policy rate unchanged at 5.25% after March policy meeting. The statement language following the soft UK inflation data and the vote split will be scrutinized by market participants for fresh clues on the timing of the policy pivot. GBP/USD rose 0.5% on Wednesday and was last seen trading near 1.2800.

USD/CHF closed modestly lower on Wednesday and edged lower toward 0.8850 early Thursday. The Swiss National Bank (SNB) will announce the interest rate decision at 08:30 GMT.

Gold gathered bullish momentum and climbed to a new all-time high of $2,222 in the Asian session on Thursday before retreating toward $2,200.

EUR/USD rallied above 1.0900 late Wednesday and continued to push higher early Thursday. The pair was last seen trading slightly below 1.0950.