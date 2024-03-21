Japanese Yen maintains its strong bid tone against USD, upside potential seems limited

- The Japanese Yen gains strong positive traction and stalls the post-BoJ slump to the YTD low.
- The upbeat domestic macro data and BoJ rate hike speculations provide a boost to the JPY.
- The post-FOMC USD selling bias further contributes to the intraday fall in the USD/JPY pair.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) attracts some buyers during the Asian session on Thursday and recovers a part of its recent heavy losses to its lowest level since November 2023 touched against its American counterpart the previous day. A report that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) is weighing the next rate increase in July and the upbeat economic data from Japan provides a goodish lift to the JPY. This comes amid speculations that Japanese authorities might intervene to stem any further weakness in the domestic currency, which, along with the post-FOMC US Dollar (USD) selling bias, exerts heavy downward pressure on the USD/JPY pair.
In fact, the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, dives to a one-week low in reaction to the Federal Reserve's (Fed) projected three interest rate cuts this year. Meanwhile, the BoJ indicated earlier this week that financial conditions would remain accommodative and fell short of offering any guidance about future policy steps, or the pace of policy normalization. This, along with the prevalent risk-on environment, might hold traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the safe-haven JPY and supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying around the USD/JPY pair.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Japanese Yen sticks to upbeat domestic data-inspired gains amid weaker USD
- A Bank of Japan source told the Nikkei newspaper that an early rate hike leaves room to consider rolling out another increase before the end of the year, which, in turn, boosts the Japanese Yen.
- The monthly Reuters Tankan survey showed that confidence at big Japanese companies rebounded to a three-month high in March and the service-sector mood rose to a seven-month high.
- The headline manufacturers' sentiment index jumped to 10 in March from -1 the previous month, while service-sector sentiment rose to 32 during the reported month from 26 in February.
- Other data released this Thursday showed that Japan's exports grew more than expected, by the 7.8% YoY rate in February, leading to a fall in the trade deficit to ¥379.4 billion from ¥1.7 trillion.
- The flash au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing PMI rose to 48.2 in March from 47.2 in February, suggesting that the pace of deterioration in the factory activity was the softest in four months.
- Adding to this, the au Jibun Bank flash services PMI rose to 54.9 in March, the highest since last May, from 52.9 in February, indicating that service providers maintained a brisk pace of expansion.
- Japan's Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said that it is important for currencies to move in a stable manner and that he is closely watching foreign exchange moves with a high sense of urgency.
- This comes a day after the BoJ's historic move to raise the short-term interest rates for the first time since 2007 and ditch years of unconventional easing in a shift towards normalising monetary policy.
- BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said that the central bank will support the economy and prices by maintaining accommodative monetary conditions and medium, long-term inflation expectations are heading toward 2%.
- Ueda added that negative rate and other tools under BoJ's massive stimulus had boosted demand by pushing down real interest rates, but had side-effects too such as on JGB market function.
- The Federal Reserve signalled that it remains on track for three interest rate cuts this year, easing market jitters that the central bank will lower its projection for the number of interest rate cuts in 2024 to two.
- In the post-meeting press conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the recent high inflation readings had not changed the underlying story of easing price pressures, though kept officials on a cautious footing.
- The US Dollar extends the previous day's post-FOMC pullback from a two-week high and drifts lower for the second straight day, which is seen as another factor exerting downward pressure on the USD/JPY pair.
Technical Analysis: USD/JPY could attract dip-buying and stall the corrective decline near the 150.00 mark
From a technical perspective, the sharp intraday decline drags spot prices below the 150.80 strong resistance breakpoint turned support, and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent rally witnessed over the past week or so. This might have set the stage for a further intraday depreciating move towards the 150.00 psychological mark, representing the 100-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA). This is closely followed by the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the 149.75 region, which, if broken decisively, could accelerate the fall further towards the 149.25-149.15 region, or the 50% Fibo. level.
On the flip side, the 150.90-151.00 zone now seems to act as an immediate strong barrier, above which the USD/JPY pair could make a fresh attempt to challenge the multi-decade high, around the 152.00 mark touched in November 2023. Some follow-through buying will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and pave the way for an extension of the longer-term uptrend witnessed since January 2023.
Bank of Japan FAQs
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is the Japanese central bank, which sets monetary policy in the country. Its mandate is to issue banknotes and carry out currency and monetary control to ensure price stability, which means an inflation target of around 2%.
The Bank of Japan has embarked in an ultra-loose monetary policy since 2013 in order to stimulate the economy and fuel inflation amid a low-inflationary environment. The bank’s policy is based on Quantitative and Qualitative Easing (QQE), or printing notes to buy assets such as government or corporate bonds to provide liquidity. In 2016, the bank doubled down on its strategy and further loosened policy by first introducing negative interest rates and then directly controlling the yield of its 10-year government bonds.
The Bank’s massive stimulus has caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers. This process has exacerbated more recently due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks, which have opted to increase interest rates sharply to fight decades-high levels of inflation. The BoJ’s policy of holding down rates has led to a widening differential with other currencies, dragging down the value of the Yen.
A weaker Yen and the spike in global energy prices have led to an increase in Japanese inflation, which has exceeded the BoJ’s 2% target. Still, the Bank judges that the sustainable and stable achievement of the 2% target has not yet come in sight, so any sudden change in the current policy looks unlikely.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends strong Aussie jobs-led rally beyond 0.6600
AUD/USD is rising beyond 00.6600, having received an additional lift following the release of the upbeat Australian jobs report. The Australian Employment Change was a big beat. This combined with the post-Fed US Dollar weakness, lends support to the pair.
USD/JPY trims losses to near 150.50 after BoJ Ueda's comments
USD/JPY is recovering to near 150.50, having coms under heavy selling pressure after a report that the BoJ is weighing the next rate hike in July and encouraging Japan's trade deficit data. BoJ Ueda's dovish remarks trigger a renewed Japanese Yen selling.
Gold price eases from record high amid risk-on, still well bid around $2,200 mark
Gold price gains strong positive traction for the second straight day and hits a fresh all-time high. The Fed’s projected three rate cuts this year weigh on the USD and benefit the yellow metal. The prevalent risk-on mood prompts some profit-taking amid slightly overbought conditions.
Ethereum Foundation subpoenae threatens ETH ETF approval odds
As Ethereum price joins cryptocurrency markets in reacting to Wednesday’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting, the network is digesting new discoveries that the Ethereum Foundation has been subpoenaed for the first time in its history.
Fed review: Not as high, but for even longer?
The Fed remains on track towards price stability despite ‘bumps’ seen in the inflation data in early 2024. Powell chose his wording carefully to avoid sounding too optimistic on inflation, but also made it clear, that as monetary policy remains restrictive and labour supply recovers, further disinflation is still on the radar.