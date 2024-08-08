Forex Today: US Dollar recovery loses steam, focus shifts to mid-tier data releases

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, August 8:

Following a two-day rebound, the US Dollar (USD) seems to be struggling to keep its footing on Thursday, with the USD Index retreating back below 103.00 in the European session. The US Department of Labor will release the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data later in the day. Wholesale Inventories for June will also be featured in the US economic docket.

US Dollar PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the British Pound. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.25% 0.81% -0.52% -0.95% -0.53% -0.69% 0.06% EUR 0.25% 0.97% -0.41% -0.83% -0.28% -0.55% 0.20% GBP -0.81% -0.97% -1.32% -1.76% -1.24% -1.51% -0.76% JPY 0.52% 0.41% 1.32% -0.42% -0.08% -0.17% 0.59% CAD 0.95% 0.83% 1.76% 0.42% 0.46% 0.26% 0.84% AUD 0.53% 0.28% 1.24% 0.08% -0.46% -0.27% 0.48% NZD 0.69% 0.55% 1.51% 0.17% -0.26% 0.27% 0.76% CHF -0.06% -0.20% 0.76% -0.59% -0.84% -0.48% -0.76% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

After registering impressive gains on Tuesday, Wall Street's main indexes opened decisively higher on Wednesday. The risk rally, however, lost its steam in the second half of the session and US stock indexes closed the day deep in negative territory. In the absence of high-tier data releases or geopolitical headlines, this action suggested that investors might have booked their profits before moving to the sidelines to wait for the next catalyst. In the meantime, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield continued to push higher on Wednesday but lost its momentum after coming within a touching distance of 4%. Early Thursday, the 10-year US yield is down nearly 1% on the day at around 3.9%, while US stock index futures trade in negative territory.

While speaking at Rotary Club of Armidale Annual Lecture early Thursday, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Michele Bullock noted that the RBA considered to hike rates on Tuesday but noted that they could also cut rates if the economy were to turn down quicker than anticipated. AUD/USD gathered bullish momentum during the Asian trading hours and was last seen rising more than 0.5% on the day above 0.6550.

EUR/USD registered modest losses for the second consecutive day on Wednesday but managed to hold above 1.0900. The pair edges slightly higher toward 1.0950 in the European morning on Wednesday.

The Bank of Japan's (BoJ) Summary of Opinions from its July 30-31 showed on Thursday that some members saw the need for further rate hikes, with one member arguing that the BoJ should eventually raise the policy rate to levels deemed neutral to the economy, which is likely at least around 1%. After gaining more than 1.5% on Wednesday, USD/JPY reversed its direction and was last seen losing 0.7% on the day at 145.70.

GBP/USD stays in a consolidation phase at around 1.2700 after closing the day flat on Wednesday.

Gold failed to gather recovery momentum and posted losses for the fifth consecutive day on Wednesday. XAU/USD gains traction in the European morning on Thursday and edges higher toward $2,400.