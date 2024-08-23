Forex Today: US Dollar recovery loses steam as focus shifts to Jackson Hole

Here is what you need to know on Friday, August 23:
The US Dollar (USD) Index struggles to build on the recovery gains it recorded on Thursday and retreats toward the lower limit of its weekly range. The US economic docket will feature New Home Sales data for July on Friday. More importantly, Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver a keynote speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium at 14:00 GMT.
US Dollar PRICE This week
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.88%
|-1.31%
|-1.40%
|-0.66%
|-0.78%
|-1.74%
|-1.65%
|EUR
|0.88%
|-0.51%
|-0.47%
|0.22%
|0.00%
|-1.03%
|-0.80%
|GBP
|1.31%
|0.51%
|-0.13%
|0.69%
|0.51%
|-0.46%
|-0.29%
|JPY
|1.40%
|0.47%
|0.13%
|0.68%
|0.59%
|-0.23%
|-0.39%
|CAD
|0.66%
|-0.22%
|-0.69%
|-0.68%
|-0.14%
|-1.00%
|-1.02%
|AUD
|0.78%
|-0.00%
|-0.51%
|-0.59%
|0.14%
|-0.88%
|-0.81%
|NZD
|1.74%
|1.03%
|0.46%
|0.23%
|1.00%
|0.88%
|0.11%
|CHF
|1.65%
|0.80%
|0.29%
|0.39%
|1.02%
|0.81%
|-0.11%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
The USD outperformed its rivals on Thursday as the preliminary S&P Global PMI data for August showed that the economic activity in the private sector continued to expand at a healthy pace. Meanwhile, the risk-averse market atmosphere, as reflected by the sharp declines seen in Wall Street's main indexes, provided an additional boost to the currency. After rising 0.4% on Thursday and snapping a four-day losing streak, the USD Index stays on the back foot and was last seen losing 0.2% on the day at around 101.30. In the meantime, US stock index futures gain between 0.3% and 0.55%, pointing to an improving risk mood in the European session.
Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda told the Japanese parliament on Friday that there is no change in their stance about adjusting monetary easing if the economy and inflation continue to move in line with forecasts. Ueda further noted that they are not thinking about selling long-term Japanese government bonds as a tool to adjust interest rates. USD/JPY came under renewed bearish pressure following Ueda's remarks and was last seen trading at around 145.50, where it was losing 0.5% on the day. Earlier in the day, the data from Japan showed that the National Consumer Price Index rose 2.8% on a yearly basis in July, matching the flash estimate.
EUR/USD lose more than 0.3% on Thursday but managed to hold above 1.1100. The pair holds its ground early Friday and trades near 1.1120.
GBP/USD closed flat on Thursday despite the USD strength. The pair continues to stretch higher in the European morning and was last seen trading above 1.3100.
Gold extended its correction from the record-high it set earlier in the week and lost over 1% on Thursday. XAU/USD edges higher in the European morning on Friday but remains below $2,500.
Economic Indicator
Fed's Chair Powell speech
Jerome H. Powell took office as a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. On November 2, 2017, President Donald Trump nominated Powell to serve as the next Chairman of the Federal Reserve. Powell assumed office as Chair on February 5, 2018.Read more.
Next release: Fri Aug 23, 2024 14:00
Frequency: Irregular
Consensus: -
Previous: -
Source: Federal Reserve
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
