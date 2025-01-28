Forex Today: US Dollar rebounds on Trump tariff talks, eyes on US data

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, January 28:
Following Monday's choppy action, the US Dollar gathers strength against its rivals early Tuesday as markets assess US President Donald Trump's latest comments on tariffs. Later in the day, December Durable Goods Orders and the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index data for January will be featured in the US economic calendar.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said late Monday that he is pushing for universal tariffs on imports to start at 2.5% and rise gradually, per the Financial Times. While speaking with reporters on Air Force One early Tuesday, President Trump responded to these remarks and said that he wants tariffs “much bigger than 2.5%,” adding that he hasn't yet decided on the level. Following this comment, the US Dollar Index gained traction and was last seen rising toward 108.00, gaining more than 0.4% on the day.
US Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.47%
|0.39%
|0.73%
|0.16%
|0.55%
|0.49%
|0.42%
|EUR
|-0.47%
|-0.08%
|0.26%
|-0.30%
|0.08%
|0.03%
|-0.05%
|GBP
|-0.39%
|0.08%
|0.35%
|-0.23%
|0.13%
|0.09%
|0.03%
|JPY
|-0.73%
|-0.26%
|-0.35%
|-0.58%
|-0.20%
|-0.27%
|-0.33%
|CAD
|-0.16%
|0.30%
|0.23%
|0.58%
|0.39%
|0.32%
|0.25%
|AUD
|-0.55%
|-0.08%
|-0.13%
|0.20%
|-0.39%
|-0.06%
|-0.12%
|NZD
|-0.49%
|-0.03%
|-0.09%
|0.27%
|-0.32%
|0.06%
|-0.07%
|CHF
|-0.42%
|0.05%
|-0.03%
|0.33%
|-0.25%
|0.12%
|0.07%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
EUR/USD touched its highest level since mid-December above 1.0530 on Monday but erased a large portion of its daily gains to close marginally higher. The pair stays under bearish pressure and trades below 1.0450 in the European morning.
After closing the third consecutive trading day in positive territory on Monday, GBP/USD loses its traction and drops below 1.2450 to begin the European session on Tuesday.
USD/JPY declined nearly 1% on Monday but erased nearly all of these losses on Tuesday. The pair was last seen trading decisively higher on the day above 155.70. In the early trading hours of the Asian session on Wednesday, the Bank of Japan will polish its Policy Meeting Minutes.
AUD/USD stays on the back foot in the European morning and trades near 0.6250. Fourth-quarter Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from Australia will be watched closely by market participants early Wednesday.
Gold turned south following the previous week's rally and lost more than 1% on Monday. XAU/USD holds its ground early Wednesday but trades below $2,750.
Risk sentiment FAQs
In the world of financial jargon the two widely used terms “risk-on” and “risk off'' refer to the level of risk that investors are willing to stomach during the period referenced. In a “risk-on” market, investors are optimistic about the future and more willing to buy risky assets. In a “risk-off” market investors start to ‘play it safe’ because they are worried about the future, and therefore buy less risky assets that are more certain of bringing a return, even if it is relatively modest.
Typically, during periods of “risk-on”, stock markets will rise, most commodities – except Gold – will also gain in value, since they benefit from a positive growth outlook. The currencies of nations that are heavy commodity exporters strengthen because of increased demand, and Cryptocurrencies rise. In a “risk-off” market, Bonds go up – especially major government Bonds – Gold shines, and safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc and US Dollar all benefit.
The Australian Dollar (AUD), the Canadian Dollar (CAD), the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and minor FX like the Ruble (RUB) and the South African Rand (ZAR), all tend to rise in markets that are “risk-on”. This is because the economies of these currencies are heavily reliant on commodity exports for growth, and commodities tend to rise in price during risk-on periods. This is because investors foresee greater demand for raw materials in the future due to heightened economic activity.
The major currencies that tend to rise during periods of “risk-off” are the US Dollar (USD), the Japanese Yen (JPY) and the Swiss Franc (CHF). The US Dollar, because it is the world’s reserve currency, and because in times of crisis investors buy US government debt, which is seen as safe because the largest economy in the world is unlikely to default. The Yen, from increased demand for Japanese government bonds, because a high proportion are held by domestic investors who are unlikely to dump them – even in a crisis. The Swiss Franc, because strict Swiss banking laws offer investors enhanced capital protection.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: The bearish tone still prevails
AUD/USD receded further and came closer to the key 0.6200 mark on the back of extra buying pressure in the US Dollar and expectations of a potential rate cut by the RBA in February.
EUR/USD appears depressed and could drop to YTD lows
There was no respite for the weekly correction in EUR/USD on Wednesday, slipping back below the 1.0400 support amid further gains in the Greenback and ahead of the key ECB gathering on Thursday.
Gold regains the $2,750 mark with Powell's words
Gold price trimmed intraday losses and recovered above the $2,750 mark after the Fed decided to keep the benchmark interest rate unchanged. Confident Chair Powell's words put near-term pressure on the US Dollar.
Greg Magadini, director of Derivatives: Favorable regulation could usher an era of corporate meme coins
Greg Magadini is the director of Derivatives at Amberdata, a digital asset data and insights platform. FXStreet interviewed Magadini and gathered his insights on the Bitcoin and Ethereum derivatives market, sentiment, shifting tide on the Solana blockchain, the future of meme coins and his comments for forex traders building a crypto portfolio.
ECB preview: Lagarde to 'strike dovish note'
We see another 25-basis point interest rate cut from the ECB this week as practically a forgone conclusion. The Governing Council has made clear that its priority for now is supporting activity in the common bloc, and recent data has remained consistent with an economy that is deep in the mire of stagnation.
Trusted Broker Reviews for Smarter Trading
VERIFIED Discover in-depth reviews of reliable brokers. Compare features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the perfect fit for your trading style, from CFDs to Forex pairs like EUR/USD and Gold.