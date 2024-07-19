Forex Today: US Dollar rebounds as markets remain focused on Fedspeak ahead of blackout

Here is what you need to know on Friday, July 19:
The US Dollar (USD) benefited from the souring market mood on Thursday, with the USD Index gaining more than 0.4% on the day and erasing its weekly losses. The USD Index holds steady early Friday as investors await final comments from Federal Reserve officials before the blackout period starts on Saturday. During the American trading hours, Statistics Canada will release Retail Sales for May.
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Following the July meeting, the European Central Bank (ECB) announced that it left the key rates unchanged, as widely expected. During the post-meeting press conference, ECB President Christine Lagarde reiterated the data-dependent approach to policy and noted that they expect to reach the 2% inflation target in the second half of next year. Early Friday, some mixed comments from ECB officials seem to be making it difficult for the Euro to stay resilient against its rivals. At the time of press, EUR/USD was trading modestly lower on the day below 1.0900. In the meantime, Germany's Destatis announced earlier in the day that the Producer Price Index rose 0.2% on a monthly basis in June after staying unchanged in May.
The UK's Office for National Statistics reported on Friday that Retail Sales declined 1.2% on a monthly basis in June. This reading followed the 2.9% increase recorded in May and came in worse than the market expectation for a decrease of 0.4%. After losing 0.5% on Monday, GBP/USD continues to edge lower early Friday and was last seen trading below 1.2950.
The data from Japan showed that the National Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.8% on a yearly basis in June, matching May's increase. The core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 2.6% in the same period, compared to the market expectation of 2.7%. Following Wednesday's steep decline, USD/JPY gained traction and closed in positive territory on Thursday. The pair fluctuate in a tight range below 157.50 in the European morning.
Gold extended its downward correction and closed in negative territory for the second consecutive day on Thursday. XAU/USD stays under bearish pressure at the beginning of the European session on Friday and was last seen losing more than 1% on the day below $2,420.
