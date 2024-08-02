Forex Today: US Dollar holds steady ahead of this week's last big event, Nonfarm Payrolls

Here is what you need to know on Friday, August 2:

After falling sharply during the Federal Reserve (Fed) event on Wednesday, the US Dollar (USD) staged a rebound but struggled to gather bullish momentum following disappointing US data. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release July jobs report on Friday, which will feature Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), Unemployment Rate and wage inflation figures.

US Dollar PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the British Pound. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.58% 1.25% -3.08% 0.25% 0.58% -1.00% -1.33% EUR -0.58% 0.63% -3.60% -0.31% 0.04% -1.59% -1.90% GBP -1.25% -0.63% -4.24% -0.96% -0.59% -2.20% -2.50% JPY 3.08% 3.60% 4.24% 3.38% 3.78% 2.11% 1.81% CAD -0.25% 0.31% 0.96% -3.38% 0.36% -1.28% -1.56% AUD -0.58% -0.04% 0.59% -3.78% -0.36% -1.60% -1.96% NZD 1.00% 1.59% 2.20% -2.11% 1.28% 1.60% -0.31% CHF 1.33% 1.90% 2.50% -1.81% 1.56% 1.96% 0.31% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

The Bank of England (BoE) announced on Thursday that it lowered the policy rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 5%. In the post-meeting press conference, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey adopted a cautious tone and refrained from confirming additional policy easing, helping Pound Sterling limit its losses. Early Friday, GBP/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and declines toward 1.2700.

The data from the US showed on Thursday that weekly Initial Jobless Claims rose to 249,000 in the week ending July 27 from 235,000 in the previous week. Meanwhile, the ISM Manufacturing PMI dropped to 46.8 in July from 48.5 in June, pointing to an ongoing contraction at an accelerating pace in the manufacturing sector's business activity. The Unemployment Rate is forecast to stay unchanged at 4.1% in July and NFP is seen rising 175,000 following the 206,000 increase recorded in June. The annual wage inflation, as measured by the change in the Average Hourly Earnings, is expected to declined to 3.7% from 3.9%. Ahead of the labor market data, the US Dollar (USD) Index holds steady above 104.00, while the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield continues to push lower after breaking below 4% on Thursday.

Following a short-lasting recovery attempt in the early Asian session, USD/JPY turned south and declined below 149.00. The Japanese Yen seems to be benefiting from the Bank of Japan's unexpected decision to hike the policy rate earlier in the week. In the meantime, Japan's Nikkei 225 Index is down nearly 6% on the day.

EUR/USD failed to build on Wednesday's recovery gains and dropped to multi-week lows below 1.0800 on Thursday. The pair stays in a consolidation phase at around 1.0790 in the European morning on Friday.

Gold closed little changed on Thursday but managed to gather bullish momentum during the Asian trading hours on Friday. At the time of press, XAU/USD was up more than 0.5% on the day, trading slightly above $2,460.