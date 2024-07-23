Forex Today: US Dollar holds steady ahead of mid-tier data, key earnings reports

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, July 23:
The action in financial markets turns subdued early Tuesday, following Monday's choppy trading. The US Dollar (USD) holds steady against its major rivals as investors await Existing Home Sales data for June and Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for July. After Wall Street's closing bell, Google (Alphabet), Tesla and Visa will be among top companies that will report second-quarter earning reports.
US Dollar PRICE This week
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.00%
|-0.06%
|-0.53%
|0.39%
|0.89%
|0.85%
|0.23%
|EUR
|-0.00%
|-0.07%
|-0.56%
|0.34%
|0.93%
|0.79%
|0.16%
|GBP
|0.06%
|0.07%
|-0.59%
|0.40%
|1.00%
|0.84%
|0.21%
|JPY
|0.53%
|0.56%
|0.59%
|0.95%
|1.50%
|1.34%
|0.69%
|CAD
|-0.39%
|-0.34%
|-0.40%
|-0.95%
|0.59%
|0.46%
|-0.17%
|AUD
|-0.89%
|-0.93%
|-1.00%
|-1.50%
|-0.59%
|-0.14%
|-0.78%
|NZD
|-0.85%
|-0.79%
|-0.84%
|-1.34%
|-0.46%
|0.14%
|-0.59%
|CHF
|-0.23%
|-0.16%
|-0.21%
|-0.69%
|0.17%
|0.78%
|0.59%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
The USD Index closed the first trading day of the week modestly lower as risk flows dominated the action in the second half of the day. Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield edged higher above 4.2%, helping the currency limit its losses. Early Tuesday, the USD Index holds above 104.00, US stock index futures trade modestly lower and the 10-year yield fluctuates near 4.25%.
EUR/USD posted small gains on Monday but failed to clear 1.0900. The pair trades in a tight channel below this level in the European morning on Tuesday. Later in the day, the European Commission will publish the preliminary Consumer Confidence Index data for July.
GBP/USD fluctuated in a tight channel above 1.2900 on Monday and closed the day marginally higher. The pair struggles to gather recovery momentum on Tuesday and trades in the red, slightly below 1.2920.
USD/JPY stays on the back foot after registering losses on Monday and was last seen trading in negative territory at around 156.50.
AUD/USD lost more than 0.6% on Monday and extended its slide during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday. At the time of press, the pair was trading at its lowest level in three weeks below 0.6630.
Following a quiet European session, Gold lost its traction during the American trading hours on Monday and dropped below $2,400. XAU/USD finds it difficult to stage a rebound early Tuesday and holds slightly above $2,390.
Risk sentiment FAQs
In the world of financial jargon the two widely used terms “risk-on” and “risk off'' refer to the level of risk that investors are willing to stomach during the period referenced. In a “risk-on” market, investors are optimistic about the future and more willing to buy risky assets. In a “risk-off” market investors start to ‘play it safe’ because they are worried about the future, and therefore buy less risky assets that are more certain of bringing a return, even if it is relatively modest.
Typically, during periods of “risk-on”, stock markets will rise, most commodities – except Gold – will also gain in value, since they benefit from a positive growth outlook. The currencies of nations that are heavy commodity exporters strengthen because of increased demand, and Cryptocurrencies rise. In a “risk-off” market, Bonds go up – especially major government Bonds – Gold shines, and safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc and US Dollar all benefit.
The Australian Dollar (AUD), the Canadian Dollar (CAD), the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and minor FX like the Ruble (RUB) and the South African Rand (ZAR), all tend to rise in markets that are “risk-on”. This is because the economies of these currencies are heavily reliant on commodity exports for growth, and commodities tend to rise in price during risk-on periods. This is because investors foresee greater demand for raw materials in the future due to heightened economic activity.
The major currencies that tend to rise during periods of “risk-off” are the US Dollar (USD), the Japanese Yen (JPY) and the Swiss Franc (CHF). The US Dollar, because it is the world’s reserve currency, and because in times of crisis investors buy US government debt, which is seen as safe because the largest economy in the world is unlikely to default. The Yen, from increased demand for Japanese government bonds, because a high proportion are held by domestic investors who are unlikely to dump them – even in a crisis. The Swiss Franc, because strict Swiss banking laws offer investors enhanced capital protection.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases below 1.0900 amid cautious mood
EUR/USD has erased gains to trade on the back foot below 1.0900 early Tuesday. The pair treads water amid a cautious market mood, as traders weigh the US political updates and China slowdown worries. The US Dollar remains subdued, in the absence of top-tier economic data.
GBP/USD drops toward 1.2900 as US Dollar looks to stabilize
GBP/USD is dropping toward 1.2900, lacking firm direction in European trading on Tuesday. The US Dollar looks to stabilize after the early decline, weighing on the pair. Traders await mid-tier US housing data for fresh trading impetus.
Gold price struggles to gain ground amid mixed fundamental cues
A combination of factors drag the Gold price lower to nearly a one-week low on Tuesday. Bets that the Fed will cut rates in September could lend support and help limit losses.
Bitcoin price struggles around $67,000 as US Government transfers, Mt. Gox funds movement weigh
Bitcoin (BTC) struggles around the $67,000 mark and declines by 1.7% at the time of writing on Tuesday at around $66,350. Bitcoin spot ETFs saw significant inflows of $530.20 million on Monday.
Big tech rebound ahead of earnings, Oil slips
Tesla and Google are due to report earnings today after the bell, and their results could shift the wind in either direction. Despite almost doubling its stock price between April and July, Tesla sees appetite for its cars and its market share under pressure.