Forex Today: US Dollar holds ground as markets assess possible US trade policies

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, January 22:
Following a rebound during the European trading hours on Tuesday, the US Dollar (USD) lost its momentum as risk flows dominated the action in the second half of the day. Early Wednesday, the USD Index holds its ground as markets turn cautious. The economic calendar will not feature any high-tier macroeconomic data releases.
US Dollar PRICE This week
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the weakest against the Euro.
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
US President Donald Trump's tariff threats on Mexico and Canada allowed safe-haven flows to drive the action in financial markets early Tuesday, helping the USD gather strength against its rivals. The bullish opening in Wall Street's main indexes, however, made it difficult for the USD to continue to outperform its rivals in the American session. Meanwhile, Trump said late Tuesday that he is considering imposing a 10% tariff on Chinese imports, arguing that fentanyl they are sending to Canada and Mexico end up in the US. In the European morning on Wednesday, US stock index futures trade mixed, while the USD Index clings to small daily gains above 108.00.
The data from New Zealand showed early Wednesday that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.2% on a yearly basis in the fourth quarter, matching the previous quarter's increase but coming in above the market expectation of 2.1%. NZD/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and trades at around 0.5650.
Statistics Canada reported on Tuesday that the annual inflation, as measured by the change in the CPI, edged lower to 1.8% in December from 1.9% in October. On a monthly basis, the CPI declined by 0.4%. Following Tuesday's volatile action, USD/CAD holds steady at around 1.4350 in the European morning on Wednesday.
Following a downward correction in the European session, EUR/USD regained its traction and closed marginally higher on Tuesday. The pair consolidates its weekly gains at around 1.0400 early Wednesday. Later in the session, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde will be speaking at a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
GBP/USD edges lower in the European trading hours on Wednesday but manages to hold above 1.2300 after posting small gains on Tuesday.
Gold gathered bullish momentum and rose more than 1% on Tuesday. After touching its highest level since early November near $2,760 in the Asian session on Wednesday, XAU/USD retreated slightly and was last seen trading near $2,750.
USD/JPY extends its sideways grind slightly below 156.00 on Wednesday as investors refrain from taking large positions ahead of the Bank of Japan's monetary policy meeting on Friday.
