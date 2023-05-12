Forex Today: US Dollar consolidates weekly gains ahead of mid-tier data

Share:

Here is what you need to know on Friday, May 12:

Markets stay relatively quiet on Friday as investors assess the latest data releases while keeping an eye on headlines surrounding the banking crisis in the US. Later in the day, Import and Export Price Index data will be featured in the US economic docket. Ahead of the weekend, the University of Michigan (UoM) will release the Consumer Sentiment Survey for May.

Escalating fears over a deepening banking crisis caused investors to seek refuge on Thursday and the US Dollar Index climbed to its highest level in 10 days above 102.00 before going into a consolidation phase near that level early Friday. PacWest said in a securities filing on Thursday that its deposits dropped nearly 10% and the bank's shares lost more than 20%. The financial heavy Dow Jones Industrial Average lost nearly 0.7% on a daily basis. In the European morning, US stock index futures trade modestly higher on the day.

The Bank of England (BoE) raised its policy rate by 25 basis points to 4.5% as expected and repeated in its policy statement, "If there were to be evidence of more persistent pressures, then further tightening of monetary policy would be required." Although the BoE revised inflation projections higher, Governor Andrew Bailey said there were good reasons to think that the Consumer price Index will fall sharply from April.

GBP/USD came under heavy bearish pressure after the BoE event on Thursday and lost more than 100 pips on the day. Early Friday, the data from the UK revealed that the Gross Domestic Product contracted by 0.3% on a monthly basis in March. In the same period, Industrial Production and Manufacturing Production both expanded by 0.7%. GBP/USD, however, largely ignored these data and was last seen posting small recovery gains above 1.2500.

EUR/USD fell to its weakest level in a month at 1.0900 on Thursday. In the European morning, the pair stages a technical correction but continues to trade below 1.0950. European Central Bank (ECB) Vice President Luis de Guindos will be delivering a speech later in the day.

Although USD/JPY edged higher amid broad-based USD strength on Thursday, the risk-averse market atmosphere didn't allow the pair to gather bullish momentum. Early Friday, the pair trades modestly higher on the day above 134.50.

Gold price failed to benefit from retreating US Treasury bond yields on Thursday and closed in negative territory below $2,020. XAU/USD stays on the back foot in the European session and trades at around $2,010.

Following a two-day consolidation, Bitcoin came under renewed selling pressure on Thursday and continued to stretch lower early Friday. BTC/USD was last seen trading at its weakest level in nearly two months below $26,300. Ethereum lost mode than 2% on Thursday and closed below $1,800. Sellers retain control in the European session and ETH/USD trades in the red at around $1,750.