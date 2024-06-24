Forex Today: US Dollar backs off as sentiment tilts higher with US data over the horizon

Here is what you need to know on Monday, June 24:

The US Dollar (USD) extended Monday declines through the US market session, easing back as investor confidence continues to pin higher at the outset of a fresh trading week. Key US data looms ahead later in the week with a revision to first-quarter US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth on Thursday, with updated Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index inflation slated for Friday.

Tuesday will drop the latest Canadian Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation figures on CAD traders, forecast to cool slightly for the year through May, while Australia’s CPI for the year ended in May is expected to tick upwards slightly. Australia’s Monthly CPI inflation is slated to print early Wednesday.

This week, an otherwise moderate release schedule leaves investors to drift as key data loads into the barrel for Friday. Japan’s Tokyo CPI inflation preview will kick off Friday’s upcoming data splurge, followed by German Retail Sales, UK GDP, and US PCE inflation, rounding out the capstone on the week’s economic calendar.

US Dollar PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.41% -0.35% -0.10% -0.27% -0.26% -0.15% -0.10% EUR 0.41% 0.08% 0.38% 0.19% 0.16% 0.31% 0.38% GBP 0.35% -0.08% 0.24% 0.11% 0.08% 0.23% 0.30% JPY 0.10% -0.38% -0.24% -0.17% -0.13% 0.00% -0.01% CAD 0.27% -0.19% -0.11% 0.17% 0.01% 0.12% 0.19% AUD 0.26% -0.16% -0.08% 0.13% -0.01% 0.14% 0.21% NZD 0.15% -0.31% -0.23% -0.00% -0.12% -0.14% 0.07% CHF 0.10% -0.38% -0.30% 0.00% -0.19% -0.21% -0.07% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

EUR/USD held steady in the US market session on Monday, drifting around technical levels near 1.0740 as a broad-market Greenback selloff helped Euro traders to fend off a broad miss in German sentiment surveys that dropped earlier in the day.

GBP/USD likewise stuck to its guns near 1.2690 as bullish Cable bets remained pinned on the high side, but couldn’t stretch to make a break above the 1.2700 handle. The UK is broadly absent from the economic calendar this week, with mostly mid- to low-tier data on the offering as GBP traders wait for Friday’s UK GDP print for the first quarter.